It's a great time to invest in new TV technology in 2023. The best TVs in 2023 include all the best new features and functions. These living room centerpieces are smart phone compatible, have gaming modes for your PS5 and XBox Series X, offer built-in access to your favorite apps and more.

But before you add just any new smart TV to your shopping cart, there are some things you need to know.

What do I need to know before buying a new TV?



Before you buy a new TV, you'll need to know the major TV brands.

That way, you'll explore the difference between a Samsung TV, an LG TV, a Sony TV, a Roku TV and more with confidence. You'll need to know what TV screen size fits your space. Gathering areas, such as living rooms and dens, frequently look best with a 55- to 65-inch screen.

Are you looking for an OLED TV, a QLED TV, an LCD TV or an LED TV? No matter what you choose, you'll likely want a TV with ultra HD for superior image quality.

You'll need to know about popular TV smart features. If you're looking for the best smart TV, you'll want a TV screen with smart capabilities, such as 4K-upscaling, machine-based learning AI to suggest the perfect settings, channels and more. If you're sticking to a budget, you'll also need to know which TVs are on sale. Luckily, we've found a bunch of deals on top-rated screens that you can shop right now.

What is the best budget TV to buy 2023?

A great TV doesn't have to come with a great big price tag. We've found the best budget TV screens you can buy right now.

TCL Roku smart TV

TCL via Walmart

This top-rated TCL Roku TV is an ultra-affordable option that uses the user-friendly Roku interface.

"I recently bought this tv last week and I'm really impressed with it amazing picture, great sound and easy set up," wrote a Walmart customer. "If you want a tv that's affordable TCL is the way to go. I don't have anything negative to say about the tv and I would buy TV's again from this brand in the near future."

65" TCL Roku 4K smart TV, $368

TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution



Best Buy

Watch your shows, movies and games in all their glory with this 50-inch TCL set. The 4K TV features QLED technology, 4K resolution and Dolby Vision.

All those features together improve the sharpness, brightness, color and contrast of an image.

50" TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution, $366 (reduced from $600)

Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV

Amazon

This 75-inch Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K UHD display and enhanced color and clarity thanks to Dolby Vision.

The TV also supports voice control with Amazon Alexa. Its high-quality picture quality and large size make this TV a solid choice -- it's hard to find such a big screen at such a low price.

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $720 (reduced from $1,100)

What is the best OLED TV 2023?

OLED TVs feature self-illuminating pixels, offering better contrast and black level than other TV types. They tend to be thinner TV screens. What is the best OLED TV in 2023?

Check out these top-rated options from LG and Samsung.

LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV

LG via Amazon

According to the brand, this LG TV designed to compete with Samsung's "The Frame" features a gallery design that "hugs the wall." This smart TV is meant to blend in seamlessly with any other wall art you might have.

The OLED TV features 4K-upscaling, a Filmmaker Mode to enhance your viewing experience with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, plus built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV plus, Disney Plus and LG channels.

An Amazon customer called the TV "the best 4K panel I've ever owned." "The panel actually does look like wall art hanging in my viewing room," they commented.

65" LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV, $1,997 (regularly $3,000)

LG OLED C1 series 4K smart TV

Amazon

We've found another OLED TV option from LG. This smart TV features a brilliant OLED display and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It also uses AI technology to detect changes in scenes and genres, adjusting the display accordingly. This LG TV upgrades your home cinema experience with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. It includes built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and LG channels.

It's on sale at Amazon now.

55" LG OLED C1 series 4K TV, $1,269 (reduced from $1,500)

Samsung OLED S95B Series 4K smart TV



Amazon

Samsung primarily makes QLED TVs, but this Samsung S95B Series 4K smart TV is an excellent OLED option.

With roughly 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels, this TV offers limitless contrast and excellent adjustable lighting. The TV's AI-powered processor drives the intuitive Smart TV Hub, Dolby Atmos sound and expertly upscaled 4K.

55" Samsung OLED S95B Series 4K smart TV, $1,698 (reduced from $2,198)

65" Samsung OLED S95B Series 4K smart TV, $1,798 (reduced from $2,998)

What is the best QLED TV of 2023?

Thanks to their layers of quantum dots and LED backlight, QLED TVs offer a level of brightness and color accuracy that many LED and OLED TVs can't. Looking for the best QLED TV in 2023? Check out these top-rated options.

Samsung "The Frame" smart TV

Samsung via Amazon

Samsung's "The Frame" is one of the hottest TVs of 2023. It's wildly popular with CBS Essentials readers, and right now it's on sale.

This TV can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows. "The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that displays your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room.

This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space (that's the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television). That means colors on this TV will be vivid and true-to-life.

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,598 (reduced from $1,998)

75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $$2,998

Samsung Q70A QLED 4K smart TV

Samsung

Here's a great deal to get you started on your QLED TV journey: This 55-inch Samsung QLED is on sale at Samsung for $200 off.

This QLED TV lets you watch movies, TV shows and games in upscaled 4K resolution, thanks to its machine-based learning AI. The smart TV also features apps, streaming services and advanced controls. Plus, it's compatible with most voice assistants.

55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K smart TV, $800 (regularly $1,100)

Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV

Amazon

If a 4K QLED screen isn't enough for you, try an 8K TV. Though very little content is available in native 8K (for now), the Samsung Neo QLED 8K uses AI to intelligently upscale whatever content you're watching to 7,680 × 4,320 pixels.

These 8K smart TVs also feature anti-glare screens, Dolby Atmos sound and 100% color accuracy.

65" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV, $4,000 (reduced from $5,000)

75" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV, $5,000 (reduced from $6,500)

What is the best gaming TV

What TV screen type is best for gaming? One that has a gaming mode, displays vivid colors, offers immersive sound, reduces lag time and is equipped with your favorite smart features. These gaming TVs would go great with a PS5 or an XBox Series X.

Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K smart TV



Amazon

Curved TVs, such as this 65-inch Samsung 4K TV model, tend to provide a more immersive experience while gaming. It's not an OLED, but the LCD still displays vivid colors.

The Samsung TU-8300 is a budget-friendly option with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. While 120 Hz is ideal for current-generation gaming systems, this TV still provides good performance for casual gamers.

65" Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K TV, $650 (reduced from $800)

Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV

Samsung

If you want to enjoy Samsung's QLED display and gaming features, but don't want to break the bank, try this budget-friendly offering from Samsung. This model features a dual LED display that provides higher contrast by using both warm and cool LED backlights. It also features a quantum dot HDR display, which allows colors to appear more vibrant and lifelike on screen.

The Q60A model includes Samsung's gaming features, super ultra-wide game view and game bar. It also includes auto low latency mode, which automatically detects when you are playing games and reduces lag time in response.

43" Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV, $500 (reduced from $600)

LG OLED evo G1 series 4K smart TV

Amazon

The G1 series is a more premium line of LG OLED TVs. It's a step up from the C1 series in lag time and display quality, while incorporating all of the key gaming benefits of the C1 series: 4K resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and the game optimizer menu.

In addition to those features, the G1 series is built with LG's next-generation OLED display panel. This makes for a brighter TV viewing experience, which can be ideal for seeing all of the details in darker games. The technology also has one of the lowest input lag rates that you can find in a gaming TV, with a 1-millisecond response time.

55" LG OLED evo G1 series, $1,549

65" LG OLED evo G1 series, $1,997 (reduced from $3,000)

What is the biggest TV screen with the best quality?

Are you looking for a 75-inch TV or larger? Then you might be looking for an outdoor TV, a TV for your business or a TV for your home theater. These are some of the most massive screens with the best picture quality that you can buy today.

Sony Bravia XR OLED TV

Amazon

This 77-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED TV features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker. This smart TV comes with access to Google TV, and works with most voice assistants.

Have a PlayStation 5? This Sony-built TV features exclusive PS5 support features, including automatic HDR adjustment to gaming content. It also automatically switches to game mode when you play, which reduces lag to as low as 8.5 milliseconds.

77" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV, $2,998 (reduced from $3,500)

Samsung 'The Terrace' outdoor QLED 4K smart TV

Samsung via Amazon

If you're looking to buy a TV for outdoor movie nights or watch parties on your patio, and you're already a fan of Samsung sets, then Samsung's "The Terrace" outdoor TV should be on your shopping list.

"The Terrace" was introduced to Samsung's line of so-called lifestyle TVs in 2020; it's a sibling of "The Frame." While "The Frame" TV, with its customizable wall art, spruces up your interior space, "The Terrace" classes up your outdoor space. It is leaps and bounds above the monitor you drag out to the patio and prop up on a folding table -- it's a mountable, high-end smart TV, with a QLED 4K display and a built-in speaker, that's legitimately intended for outdoor use, come rain or shine.

"The Terrace" boasts an anti-reflective coating and is rated IP55 for protection against dust and water. That said, it's recommended you keep your TV covered and protected when not in use.

The TV offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, works with A.I. assistants like Alexa, and features built-in apps for streamers like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu. Download Samsung's SmartThings app to control the TV via your phone or device no matter where you are, and to connect the TV to your other compatible smart-home appliances.

This model is available in "partial sun" and "full sun."

75" Samsung "The Terrace" partial sun outdoor QLED 4K TV, $6,500

75" Samsung "The Terrace" full sun outdoor 4K TV, $13,000

