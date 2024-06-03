The best outdoor smart lights for 2024 add magic to your summer nights

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Summer's here, and that means backyard barbecues, movie nights under the stars, and gossip sessions on the back porch. Add some lighting to your space with some of the best outdoor smart lights available. You can live it up in a safe, gorgeously lit backyard and invite friends over to do the same.

It's time to deck out your yard and patio right now with lights that'll make spending time outside your home feel like a nighttime paradise. Whether you're a newbie or a pro with smart home technology, now's the perfect time to plant a few ground lights, mount a flood light or two or hang up some fun string lights. A few rainbow hues never hurt anyone either.

Which smart light will be the best addition to your space? What's going to make it easier for you to see when you take the dog out in the inky black of 3 am darkness? Say less. We have the lights you want and need. Shop our top picks for the best outdoor lights in 2024 below.

The best outdoor smart lights in 2024

Philips Hue Lily White & Color outdoor spot light base kit: $330

Amazon

Versatility, efficiency and smart-home compatibility make this Philips Hue base kit one of the best outdoor lighting options for most situations.

You get three spotlights with 16 million color options and dimmable white light, so you can create the ideal atmosphere for any occasion.

The base kit is compatible with smart-home systems such as Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant, which lets you add voice control seamlessly into your smart home setup.

In addition to bright lighting even on the darkest night, this light boasts reduced energy consumption, making it an eco-friendly and cost-effective option.

Feit Electric BR30 smart flood light bulb: $10



Amazon

Don't need any bells and whistles, just a simple smart light to use outside as you please? This budget-priced light is just the thing.

It's a floodlight that you can get for less than $10, but it outperforms even more expensive competitors when it comes to overall brightness. It doesn't require a smart hub to set up, and offers a variety of settings to choose from, including scene control, fun lighting effects, and additional colors to choose from beside white.

If all you need is a reliable, bright light that can come on when someone passes by or at a certain hour of the day, this bulb is your best bet. Plus, it's affordable enough to get a few, so you can completely illuminate your yard if need be.

Philips Hue Smart outdoor light strip: $87 (33% off)

Amazon

The Philips Hue Smart outdoor light strip is a great choice for adaptable and customizable outdoor lighting. Because of its flexibility, you can shape and cut the strip to fit any outdoor space.

You get a 7-foot strip to work with here, so you'll need to buy multiple if that isn't enough length. Each LED is capable of 16 million colors and adjustable white light, allowing you to create the perfect ambiance for any occasion. It's compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant, and supports voice commands.

Overall, it's the best strip light option you can find. Philips Hue can help you turn a drab outdoor space into a fun and inviting one.

Govee Outdoor string lights: $65 ($35 off coupon)

Amazon

Who doesn't like hanging lights – especially those with cost- and energy-efficient LED bulbs?

Govee outdoor string lights offer warm white light, multiple colors and dynamic effects, so you can customize your outdoor lighting situation for parties, hangout sessions and more formal occasions, too.

The lights' Bluetooth app lets you change modes, brightness and set timers from your smartphone. They also boast an IP65 waterproof rating, which means they can withstand various weather conditions.

Govee Outdoor flood lights: $70 ($30 off coupon)

Amazon

These fun floodlights are quirky little square-shaped lighting options with a wide range of color temperatures (2700-6500K) and RGB color options.

Designed for seamless integration with smart-home systems, these floodlights are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant -- they can be controlled with your phone or your voice.

With a few taps, the dedicated Govee app lets you set schedules, adjust brightness and change colors. The flood lights come with an IP66 waterproof rating so they work in rain, sleet and snow.

Govee Outdoor ground lights: $45 (25% off coupon)

Amazon

The Govee outdoor ground lights are great for giving your outdoor spaces a splash of fun and color.

They're a top choice to spruce up your garden or backyard, especially if you like funky hues. They're designed to withstand a variety of weather conditions and have an IP65 waterproof rating, so they're good to go even in the elements.

Whether you want to highlight particular areas or set the mood for outdoor get-togethers, these multi-color LED lights have your back, especially with their included app, which lets you set timers and schedules.

Ring Solar Pathlight: $30

Amazon

The Ring Solar Pathlight is an eco-friendly solution for lighting up those darker areas around your yard.

Its solar-powered design harvests sunlight during the day so you have plenty of power at night for all your outdoor get-togethers. This light also features an integrated motion sensor, which detects movement and automatically turns on the light to help you find your way.

You can hook this light up to the Ring Bridge as well and manage it through the Ring app, making it easy to fit in your Ring ecosystem if you already have the brand's other products.

How to choose the best outdoor light

Setting up outdoor lighting can be difficult, but it's well worth it. See where you're going in your yard at night, set the mood for parties, or just create a great-looking space. Like most smart lights, they can be controlled via a variety of methods, including an app, remote control or vocal commands.

You should consider how you would want to control your new smart lights. Would you prefer an app or voice-based control with support for smart home assistants, such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit?

A voice-activated outdoor light enables you to adjust your outdoor illumination by speaking. It connects to a digital device that "listens" to commands, such as a speaker. When an order is received, an audio sample is sent to a remote server to "understand" the request. The instructions are then transmitted back to the smart device to execute the command. Using Google Assistant on a device such as a Google Home, for example, you could say, "Hey Google, turn on the porch light," or something similar. Typically, these lamps are linked via Bluetooth, a smart light switch, or a smart hub.

You must also consider whether your outdoor lighting design requires a smart plug or a hub. Some outdoor lighting is Bluetooth-enabled and can be controlled directly. Others, however, may require a hub for complete functionality, such as scheduling, dimming options, and color adjustments.

The rest of the setup is really up to you. Popular lighting additions include security floodlights, path lights to illuminate your yard and general mood lighting. You can be creative as you want. It's your space, after all.