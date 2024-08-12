The best Halloween decorations you can get at Wayfair in 2024 are spooky in all the right ways

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wayfair

Halloween will be here before you know it. Are you prepared with all the spooky decor you need to wow everyone who visits your home? If not, a trip to Wayfair (or at least its online storefront) is in order. The home goods store offers a wide range of fun and creepy pieces, like large animatronic pumpkin-headed ghouls and skeletons that appear to be popping out of your garden.

Not sure where to start with all the creepies and crawlies? We've gone through and handpicked some fun options for holiday decor that can liven up your home. Rattle your bones, so to speak. We've got skeletons, pumpkins, vampires, and more to choose from. Below, find our curated selection of the best Halloween decorations you can get at Wayfair in 2024. And don't forget to shop Sam's Club, Pottery Barn and Home Depot for plenty of other great Halloween options.

The best Halloween decorations at Wayfair this year

Whether it's creepy or cute, indoor or outdoor, your Halloween destination this year is Wayfair. You'll find plenty of goodies there to deck out your home for spooky season.

The Holiday Aisle Inflatable Vampire: $25

Wayfair

Don't worry, this vampire doesn't want to suck your blood. It is 6.8 feet tall though, and it glows in the dark. Place him outside your home to scare your visitors (or welcome them, since its arms are raised). Clad in a classic vampire pose, this inflatable decoration is made of waterproof polyester so it can withstand the elements.

The vampire inflates easily with an included blower. It also comes with a storage bag and stakes and rope to keep it from blowing out of your yard. The LED lights make it easy to see from afar. When you're finished for the day, just deflate it and put it up again the next night.

Design Toscano Shriek, the Skeleton Statue: $72 (29% off)

Wayfair

This 10.5-inch-tall skeleton looks like it's dying to see you. It's a hand-painted skeleton sculpture that you can place in your yard, anywhere from a flower bed to wherever you think it might be appropriate to see a screaming skelly.

It's a spooky sight to be sure, with a pained and horrified expression that'll have visitors to your home wondering what sights this skeleton has seen. The high-quality resin means it can stay out in the rain and withstand some wind and hail.

The Holiday Aisle Haunted Hill Farm Life-Size Pumpkin Witch, $59

Wayfair

Adorned in a long robe with a bright orange pumpkin head, this 6-foot-tall pumpkin witch animatronic will get a lot of attention. It's nicknamed Gourdy and is touch-activated, rattling off with eerie moans and multicolor lights.

Gourdy is battery-operated with just 3 AAA batteries needed to power it. It's simple to set up, and you can place it inside or outside -- wherever you think is best for scaring the wits out of someone.

The Holiday Aisle Try Me Skeleton Grave Breaker Garden Stake: $35

Wayfair

Skeletons are popping up out of the ground from everywhere this year, though unlike a similar decoration earlier in our list, this one has hair and a shroud -- the tatters of what he wore in real life.

This foam skull comes with plastic hands and poseable arms, as well as a jaw that you can move around to your liking. It comes with a plastic rod to secure this skelly into the ground. Its eyes will light up with LEDs when turned on, though note that it's not motion-activated.

National Tree Company Stacked Jack-O-Lantern: $199 (12% off)

Wayfair

Carving pumpkins can be a pain. This year, skip this mess and put this 4-foot-tall stack of pumpkins on your porch or in your home. The polyresin statue has four hand-painted pumpkins with spiders and bats roosting on them.

It's appropriate for younger kids who might not be up to all the thrills and chills, and you can place this fun decor inside or outside. It's sturdy enough to act as year-round indoor or outdoor decor for covered areas.

National Tree Company Trick or Treat Wreath Hanger: $45 (4% off)

Wayfair

Hang this fun 19-inch metal piece on your door to accompany a Halloween or fall wreath. It says "trick or treat," with a bat with fun swirls on the top and bottom of the text.

The hanger water and fade-resistant, so you can leave it up outside all season long to show folks that your home is Halloween-ready. You can also use this on other doors in your home of course, if you have multiple wreaths or other items you want to hang.

(Need a wreath? Check out these Halloween wreath options at Wayfair.)

The Holiday Aisle Halloween Ceramic Tree: $27 (33% off)

Wayfair

Who says trees are relegated to Christmas only? This fun ceramic Halloween tree is perfect for use as a table centerpiece, placing in your window or keeping somewhere prominent in your home to get everyone in the spirit of the season.

This hand-painted and hand-crafted tree is glossy black with purple, orange and yellow LED lights, with a pumpkin tree topper. The orange base reads "trick or treat." It's extremely bright and can run on an 18-hour timer cycle (it stays on for 6 hours). It takes 3 AA batteries.

Northlight Seasonal Skeleton Light Set: $29 (44% off)

Wayfair

You can't look at these skeleton-shaped lights and not be in a festive mood. These fun hanging lights are clear with an eerie red glow. They're perfect for hanging up all over your home or out on your porch for the entire neighborhood to see.

You get 10 skeleton lights per strand, and they hang from a black cord, so they're neutral enough to go with any Halloween decor. They're going to be more for fun and panache than they will be for actual lighting, but if you hang them right, they also look like they're dancing.

And if you want to purchase enough to light up your whole home, you can string up to 143 sets together. Might be overkill, but the option is there.