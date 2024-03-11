Get these viral motion-sensor lights for up to 50% off on Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Lepotec

One of the biggest bummers about being a renter? You can't customize your apartment or house. Leases usually have rules against making modifications to your rental, and breaking those rules may result in money being taken out of your security deposit. Given that risk, renters have gained a reputation for getting crafty with customization.

These magnetic motion sensor lights certainly fall under that crafty category. They allow you to add recessed-style lighting without making holes or adding wiring to your rental. They're so popular that they've gone viral on TikTok. Right now, you can get score them for up to 50% off on Amazon for a limited time. Just make sure you apply the available 5% off coupon for the greatest discount.

Lepotec motion sensor lights, two pack: Save up to 50%

Amazon

These motion sensor lights are being hyped as under-cabinet lights, but honestly, you can put them anywhere you need a glow up. The TikToker who introduced these lights to the world suggested putting them between steps on a staircase and in bathroom cabinets. They would also work great in closets, or even under display shelving as a cool backlight.

Secure them either with a magnet or double-sided tape. The included remote control features three settings, including off, on and the motion-sensor option.

The motion sensor will activate when it detects someone moving within 10 feet of the light, and it'll stay on for as long as someone is present. If you're just passing by, it'll automatically shut off after 20 seconds. Keep in mind that the motion sensor will only work in dark conditions, so don't expect this to turn on during the daytime.

In addition to easy installation, we love that these lights can be charged via an included USB cable. These lights can stay on for three hours if left on "on" mode, and for two to four weeks on G, or the motion sensor mode. It takes about two to three hours to fully charge.

The discount available depends on the size and light color. The 7.8-inch silver/white light is 50% off, while the same size in the silver/warm white light color is 25% off. The 12.5-inch in silver/warm white light is 40% off. Make sure to apply the available 5% coupon to get these savings. If you're interested in buying several lights, know that you can get an additional 4% to 6% off (discount varies by size and color).

The Lepotec motion sensor lights have a 4.2-star rating on Amazon.

One reviewer wrote, "These lights are fantastic. Easy to charge and stay charged for a long time. Provide great lighting and looks very professional. After buying these, it makes me want to buy even more to put around the house.

"We were constantly leaving lights on in closets and pantries and this solves the problem and provides plenty of lighting."