Pottery Barn

It's high time you bring a spooky vibe to your home. Fall and Halloween are right around the corner. Spruce up your space with Halloween and fall decor that's sure to impress. Incorporate classics like ghosts and pumpkins to add a some ghoulishly good fun to any room in the house.

Below, the best Halloween and fall decor for your home. From a spooky village to a ghostly pillow, these items will get you in the spirit of the season. This reviewer-loved decor works within a variety of budgets. Also be sure to shop the best Halloween lawn decorations in 2023 to make your outdoor space feel more festive.

The best Halloween and fall decor for your home

Find this Halloween and fall decor at Pottery Barn, Williams Sonoma, Terrain and more.

Terrain

Buy each piece to this delightfully spooky village. There's a mausoleum, a chateau, a gate, a haunted house, two half houses, tombstones, an iron tree and more.

Prices for each piece run from $18 to $78. You can buy a gilded leaves table to display it for $1,198, but it also looks great on a space like a mantle or coffee table.

Why we like this spooky village:

This spooky village is delightful to adults and kids alike. Pair it with color-changing lights to up the magic factor.

Pottery Barn

This adorable throw blanket/pillow hybrid is named Gus. This soft ghost who holds a pumpkin makes an excellent addition to your couch or bed.

See how other shoppers styled it on the Pottery Barn site.

Why we like this pillow:

This comfy pillow reads more cute than spooky.

Williams Sonoma

Find a selection of Peanuts Halloween tableware at Williams Sonoma. These practical items double as decor, featuring Halloween-ready characters from Snoopy to Charlie Brown.

Find mugs, platters, plates, bowls, juice glasses and more in this collection. The glazed stoneware is microwavable and dishwasher safe.

Prices range from $15 to $60.

Why we like this tableware:

Kids will love this tableware that incorporates a Halloween classic. Bring it out each year to signal the start of the season.

West Elm

These chic recycled glass pumpkins from West Elm make for ideal display pieces on your mantel. They're available in three color variations, two sizes and to be purchased as individual pieces or a pair.

Prices range from $30 to $85.

Why we like these pumpkins:

These pumpkins aren't too flashy but add a festive touch.

Walmart

Check out The Pioneer Woman's take on the fall season at Walmart. This 10-inch ceramic pumpkin pie plate with a lid doubles as decor. It'll make an excellent fall centerpiece on your table.

This pie plate comes in an orange and a cream color. It's also dishwasher safe.

Why we like this pie plate:

You're getting great bang for your buck with this pie plate that doubles as decor.

Anthropolgie

There's no such thing as too many pumpkins. Use these brush pumpkins as decor accents.

Choose from two color directions in this set of three pumpkins. One has neutral hues while the other features purples.

These sweet pumpkins are handcrafted and intended for indoor use only.

Why we like these pumpkins:

You can add these pumpkins anywhere, from your mantle to your tablescape, to offer a fall touch.

Pottery Barn Kids

Add this cute, handmade trick-or-treat garland from Rifle Paper Co. to a kids' room, or use it as decor for a party. This 84-inch-long garland is made from wool and is adorned with festive jack-o-lanterns and stars. There are loops on each end of this garland for hanging.

Why we like this garland:

This sweet garland announces that trick-or-treat season is here.

