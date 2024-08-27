Best Labor Day deals at Amazon you can shop right now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You don't have to wait until Monday to take advantage of the best Labor Day deals. To generate excitement (and money!) many retailers often start their Labor Day sales early.

Amazon is one of the major retailers throwing a Labor Day sale, and it's on right now. To save you time from sifting through the never-ending Amazon deals page, we rounded up the best early Labor Day deals, which include savings of up to 45% off kitchen, home and tech essentials. This includes the Apple iPad (9th Generation), which is currently the lowest price for an iPad we've ever seen.

Check out our favorite Amazon deals below, or tap the button to head directly to the deals.

Carote 11-piece nonstick pot and pan set with detachable handles: Save 42%

Amazon

The Carote 11-piece cookware set is perfect for space-strapped home cooks, as it comes with detachable handles. The handles, which are about 7.5 inches long, easily snap into place on the two pots and three pans included in the set.

The set also contains two traditional lids for cooking (one 8-inch and one 10-inch) as well as 7-inch and 8-inch silicone storage lids, which allow the saucepans and 8-inch frying pan to double as food storage containers that you can put in your fridge. You can also safely nest this cookware, freeing up even more room in your kitchen cabinets and drawers.

These pots and pans are compatible with all cooktops, including induction, and can be put in the oven and dishwasher. Just like all nonstick pans, the brand recommends you use gentle dish soap and nonabrasive sponges when cleaning to avoid damage. You should also refrain from using metal utensils, as that can easily scratch the cookware.

Vtopmart airtight food storage containers, set of 24: Save 37%

Amazon

This comprehensive dry food storage container set can tame even the messiest of pantries. The set comes with 12 tall containers (six that are 2.5 quarts and six that are 1.8 quarts), six medium containers (1.5 quarts) and six small containers (0.7 quarts). We love that these come with decorative, chalk labels, which will make organizing your pantry not only easier but fun as well.

In addition to the downright stylish labels, we also like these food storage containers' airtight seal, which is achieved thanks to the silicone gasket on the lids. This tight closure will help keep your food fresh and protect it from pantry bugs (this is especially crucial for flour).

The containers are made of dishwasher-safe, BPA-free plastic. They're also stackable and conveniently see-through, making it easy to find ingredients and snacks as well as discern how much of them you have left. To get the best deal, make sure to add the available $4 coupon before checkout.

Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee maker: Save 40%

Amazon

Measuring less than five inches wide, the Keurig K-mini is another great product for people with small kitchens. This single-serving coffee maker is a bestseller in its category on Amazon, with more than 76,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

The Keurig K-Mini can make between six to 12 ounces of coffee fast, perfect for busy professionals, college students or just anyone who wants their coffee STAT. It has a one-cup reservoir and comes in plenty of fun colors, including army green, baby blue and light pink. Buy this now and you can take advantage of a 40% discount ahead of Labor Day.

One customer called the Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee maker "amazing!" and "worth it," adding: "I saved so much money buying this coffee maker. I used to be a Starbucks everyday girl, but I wanted to cut down on costs and budget more, so I decided to invest in this coffee maker and it makes great hot coffee. I don't know when the last time was that I had an $8 coffee!"

Lodge 10.25-inch cast iron skillet: Save 42%

Lodge

The Lodge cast iron skillet is widely considered to be one of the best in its category, and ahead of Labor Day, you can score the brand's 10.25-inch skillet for just $20.

The pan comes pre-seasoned with vegetable oil, which saves you time from having to season it on your own before cooking (though you will have to regularly season the pan as you use it over time). This pan is compatible with multiple cooking surfaces, including the oven, stovetop (including induction stovetops), grill and campfire.

According to the brand, you can grill, braise, sear, sauté, bake, broil and fry foods with this cast iron skillet. This allows you to make so many different delectable dishes, ranging from cornbread to steak. The latter is easily the most popular dish to cook in a cast iron though, as the cast iron's noted heat retention allows for a great, crusty sear that is hard for other pan materials to mimic. Plus, the skillet can handle oven temps as high as 500 degrees.

Cuisinart Prep 9 food processor: Save 36%

Cuisinart

One of our CBS Essentials shopping experts has owned this processor for two years and absolutely loves it. They tell us that they are so impressed with how powerful the Prep 9 is, as it's able to (very) quickly and precisely chop veggies as well as process mixtures such as whipped cheese, hummus, salsas and even soups.

The Cuisinart Prep 9 food processor comes with a chopping blade as well as a medium slicing disc (great for speeding up large slicing jobs) and a shredding disc (the best tool for shredding large batches of cheese). The nine-cup processor is a solid size for cooking meals for one or two people.

The Cuisinart Prep 9 food processor has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I wanted one of these for a very long time. It didn't disappoint at all."

Another customer said it's "a great price for a great product," adding: "Powerful chopper. Works exactly as promised."

Fullstar six-in-one vegetable chopper: Save 36%

Amazon

This vegetable chopper has gone viral on TikTok time and time again for good reason: It saves loads of time when it comes to ingredient prep. One of our CBS Essentials shopping experts has had this for years and wrote about how much it changed their life.

Having this convenient tool to do all of their chopping saved them around an hour in meal prep. The vegetable chopper comes with five interchangeable blades, including one for dicing, chopping, slicing, grating and julienning. You also get a spiralizer, tools for cleaning the blades and a protective glove. To get the best deal, don't forget to add the available $5 coupon before checkout.

And we aren't the only ones who love the Fullstar veggie chopper. The product has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "Love this chopper and how quickly I can get a big bowl of pico de gallo done or almost any kind of veggie for anything. It's sturdy enough for onion halves or carrots and the slide-out container is great!"

Leebein electric spin scrubber: Save 43%



Amazon

We love this electric spin scrubber for its variety of included cleaning attachments. Electric spin scrubbers tend to come only with harder, bristle-brush cleaning attachments, but this one has softer scrub heads, perfect for sensitive surfaces or those that don't need a deep clean. These include a small and big cloth brush, great for getting rid of smudges on mirrors, a sponge brush and a wool-like brush. It also comes with small and big flat bristle brushes, a corner bristle brush and a scouring brush.

What we also love about the Leebein electric spin scrubber is that it extends up to 4.5 feet and can be converted into a handheld cleaning tool, making it super easy to clean sinks, stovetops and countertops. It has two speed settings and lasts for an hour and a half on a single charge.

This electric scrubber has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon. One verified customer said: "I have had a tub that no matter how much scrubbing I did, I could not get clean. This spin scrubber made my tub look new again. It does the job."

Another reviewer added: "Finally a product that keeps me off of my hands and knees. The attachments are of great quality. I'm always concerned about anything keeping and holding a charge but this bad boy did it. Got all the nooks and crannies without breaking a sweat. Cut my cleaning time in half."

Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro corded stick vacuum: Save 32%



Amazon

What's so great about having a corded stick vacuum is that you don't have to worry about running out of battery mid-clean and needing to wait hours for it to charge back up again.

The Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro has plenty of features that make vacuuming your home a breeze. There's a light on the vacuum head for easier viewing of dust on your floor, plus it easily converts into a handheld vacuum. There's an attachment specifically designed to tackle pet hair, too.

This Shark model has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer said that this is "the best vacuum I've owned," adding: "I love this vacuum! We have 3 dogs that are in and out of the house, so we have a lot of pet hair. This vacuum does the trick! It gets pet hair off the couch too. I love how it can get under furniture and counters. It turns easily and has great suction power. My floors look so clean after using it."

WLive TV Stand: Save 29%

Amazon

This TV stand from WLive is on sale just in time for football season. The stand is quite large -- it's able to hold TVs measuring between 32 and 60 inches. It also comes with plenty of storage, including two cabinets that have holes in them to accommodate cables, and an exposed center that can be customized with the removable shelf. Each of the four colors, including white, brown and two blacks are on sale, but the discount varies by color.

This TV stand has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer called the TV stand "perfect," adding: "For the price this is by far the best TV stand. It was very easy to put together and is very sturdy."

Another customer said, "I really liked the design. Very sleek and looks high-end. It took me about 90 minutes to assemble and that was fun. Highly recommended."

Skyler metal Montessori house bed: Save up to 45%

Wayfair

Your kid will have so much fun in this unique bed that resembles the frame of a house. The Skyler metal house bed fits a twin mattress and sits low on the ground, so your child can get in and out of the bed easily.

What we love about this bed is that you can customize it by adding decorations to the canopy, whether that be a strand of lights or a garland. It's made of metal, comes in two colors (white and gray) and doesn't require a box spring.

This bed has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. One customer wrote, "This was the perfect Montessori-style bed to transition our 2-year-old from crib to 'big girl bed.' I put it together alone in about 20 minutes. Some of the pieces are heavy, but not too bad -- and it all came together easily -- really without even needing instructions. I wanted something cute and trendy but that would keep her close to the floor to avoid any injury. This has been a wonderful purchase."

The Dewalt 20V max drill driver/impact driver combo kit: Save 33%

Amazon

This discounted combo kit from Dewalt is a steal given all it has to offer shoppers. This includes prolonged battery life, with each power tool outfitted with a 20-volt battery. The drill and impact driver are also ergonomically designed to be comfortable in hand and are relatively lightweight for the work they can accomplish (the drill weighs 3.6 pounds and the impact driver is 2.8 pounds).

The drill has two speed settings, which is helpful when dealing with strong material, such as concrete, and the impact driver has a convenient, built-in light on it that offers greater visibility when working in darker corners or areas of your home, such as under the house.

This Dewalt combo kit has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote: "Good combo set. I have a few different sets of drill drivers, and this is by far the most powerful and best of them. Battery life is also very good and feels powerful. Value for [the] money for sure."

Another verified customer said, "I purchased this to replace another battery-operated drill that just isn't cutting it. This one is so nice! It is not that heavy and the built-in light is a great feature to have when you are working in darker areas.

"The battery doesn't take very long to charge and it lasts well. It has a good warranty and has the power that we need in our tools for the work that we use it for."

Grab this Labor Day tool deal at Amazon while you can.

Apple iPad (9th Generation): Save 40%

Amazon

As part of Amazon's pre-Labor Day sale, you can score a brand-new, Wi-Fi-only Apple iPad (9th Generation) tablet with 64GB of internal storage for just $199. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this popular entry-level tablet. Based on more than 66,800 customer reviews on Amazon, the iPad (9th Generation) has earned 4.8 stars out of five, so you know people love it.

The ninth-generation iPad is not the most current version -- it features the slightly older Apple A13 Bionic processor. But the tablet does run the same version of iPadOS and comes with the same collection of apps as the current iPad models. This tablet is equipped with a 10.2 inch (2,160 x 1,620-pixel resolution) Retina touchscreen display, along with a 12MP front camera and 8MP rear camera. The battery lasts for about 10 hours per charge. Choose between a space gray or silver casing color.

This iPad is the perfect starter tablet for kids and teens heading back to school, or anyone who wants to enjoy the capabilities of an iPad without paying top-dollar for an Apple iPad Pro or iPad Air.

You can purchase the ninth-generation Apple iPad from Amazon for $199 -- that's 40% off -- but only for a limited time. Or upgrade to the Wi-Fi + cellular model for $329.

Amazon Echo Show 5: Save 33%

Amazon

Looking for a large-and-in-charge display for your living room or kitchen? This is one of Amazon's newest Echo products and an updated version of the current Echo Show 5. It comes with an updated speaker system and mic array for clearer sound quality and added bass.

You get a large, 5.5-inch screen with a 2-megapixel camera that's great for video calling as well as the choice of getting the device in black, blue or white. All three are currently discounted, so you can choose the one that works the best in your home.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I love having the display for time and photos, it's great as an alarm clock, timer, reminders, routines, really whatever you want! Speaker has really good sound too."

Amazon Echo Pop: Save 43%

Amazon

The Echo Pop is a fun-sized addition to Amazon's Echo speaker family, and it packs a serious punch. It may look like someone took a regular Echo and sliced it right down the middle, but don't let its size fool you - it's loaded with plenty of features.

The Echo Pop is your go-to companion for all things music, smart home control, and more. It can play your favorite songs, adjust your smart lights or run the Alexa skills you need most. What's more, it comes in fun colors like lavender, teal, white and charcoal.

The Amazon Echo Pop has a 4.6-star rating out of more than 60,00 ratings on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I currently own the Amazon Echo, along with a Google Home speaker and various other speakers and so far this one is the most helpful and useful!!! It's so cute and I've been able to link my house camera, my lightbulbs and TVs to be controlled by this speaker. I can even have it set alarms for me and I just tap the speaker to snooze!"

Apple 2024 13" MacBook Air (256GB) with M3 processor: Save 18%

Amazon

Available in four colors -- starlight, space gray, silver and midnight -- this is an entry-level MacBook with a 13-inch Liquid Retina Display. It comes configured with 8GB of unified memory and a 256-gig SSD for storage.

This laptop offers up to an 18-hour battery life, runs the latest version of MacOS Sonoma and comes with the same collection of preinstalled apps as all other Mac computers. And it integrates seamlessly with Apple iCloud.

If you're looking to make the switch from a Windows laptop to a MacBook, this is a low-cost way to get started. The computer is also the perfect companion to an iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.

Take advantage of this Labor Day deal, which will save you $200 off your purchase.

Apple AirPods Max: Save 27%



Apple via Amazon

Looking to splurge on new AirPods? The AirPods Max headphones are an excellent choice. They're certainly the best of Apple's entire lineup, and a status symbol, to say the least.

Hardly understated, the Apple AirPods Max are all about big, booming sound, cushioned ear cups, active noise-cancelation technology, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and a special transparency mode so you can hear what you need to when you need to. All that, and they still manage to pack in 15 hours of listening time per battery charge. Plus, they come in a variety of colors.

The AirPods Max usually go for $549, but they're on sale for $399 for Labor Day. That's a discount of 27% and a savings of $150. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen all year for this Apple product, so it's a good time to go ahead and get yours now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: Save 36%

Amazon

Looking for a budget-friendly Android tablet that doesn't compromise on quality? The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a compelling choice. It offers a great balance of features and value, and it's on sale for an attractive price of $210 right now.

It features a vibrant 10.4-inch touchscreen display and runs on the Android 12 operating system. With an impressive battery life of up to 15 hours on a single charge, you can use it for long periods without worrying about constantly recharging.

It works with the Google Play Store, so you can use any app your heart desires (if it's available there) and comes with the included Samsung S Pen stylus that lets you take notes, sketch or navigate the device instead of using your fingertips.

iRobot Roomba Vac Essential robot vacuum: Save 28%

Amazon

Featuring a three-stage cleaning system, the iRobot Roomba Vac Essential robot vacuum can handle carpets and hard surface floors like a pro. The robot vacuum also has three levels of suction power, so you can choose between a more thorough clean and quiet operation.

We like that the iRobot Roomba Vac Essential can be scheduled to clean automatically in neat rows, or can start cleaning via Alexa voice commands. There's also a spot-cleaning setting where the robot will spin in place for up to two minutes.

It cleans for up to 120 minutes on a single charge and automatically returns to its base when its battery is low. The vacuum will alert you when its filter or brushes need replacing.

Regularly $250, you can get this budget robot vacuum for just $180 at Amazon now through Labor Day weekend.

JanSport Driver 8 backpack: Save up to 40%

Amazon

Still searching for the best back-to-school backpack for your kid? Check out this discounted roller JanSport, which is up to 40% off on Amazon through Labor Day weekend.

Using a roller backpack can help alleviate discomfort and potentially prevent your child from developing back problems over time. The JanSport Driver 8 backpack has a retractable handle and a lot of room to store school supplies and other belongings with its five compartments. These include three large compartments, one small front pocket and a roomy water bottle pocket.

Inside the smallest of the zip compartments, you'll find an organizer that offers dedicated spaces for a phone and wallet. Plus, there's a ring for keys.

There are multiple color and pattern options available, though they vary by price. There are three styles currently on sale, including the purple petals (pictured) for 40% off, the navy for 34% off and the space dust for 33% off.

Flexzilla garden hose: Save 43%

Amazon

Our favorite garden hose is on sale just in time for Labor Day. This neon green hose from Flexzilla has more than 64,200 five-star ratings on Amazon. (Who knew a garden hose could be that popular?) The garden hose was designed to be lightweight in hand, kink-free, leak-free and durable enough to survive outside year-round, no matter how harsh the weather gets.

We like that it comes in a variety of sizes, which isn't too common when it comes to garden hoses. Sizes available include 3, 5, 10, 25, 50, 75 and 100 feet. Purchase the 50-foot model now and you can save 43% off your purchase.

The Flexzilla garden hose has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I've owned and tried a lot of different hoses and by far this is the best one I have ever had. Very flexible, easy to roll up, does not get hard and stiff like some hoses. Five stars!"

Another customer wrote, "Love the quality and that it is drinking-water safe. Very bright color stands out in the garden, as it keeps me cutting it with the lawn mower or the tiller. Very kink-resistant as well."

Instant Vortex Plus six-quart air fryer: Save 29%

Amazon

Our bestselling air fryer is perfect for home cooks seeking an all-in-one appliance to help cut down on cooking time. The Instant Vortex Plus air fryer is generous in size, has many useful cooking settings and, unlike many other air fryers, has a window that allows you to see what you're cooking. The latter may prove helpful in determining the doneness of your dishes (if you're setting your temperature and time).

You can adjust the cooking temperature of your food between 95 to 400 degrees, though if you'd prefer to take the guesswork out of cooking entirely, you can choose from six cooking options available. These include air frying, roasting, broiling, baking, reheating and dehydrating.

With the air fryer, you can cook wings, fries, nuggets and more using 95% less oil than conventional methods. Use the roast setting to cook marinated meats, the bake option for breads, buns and cakes and the broil option for melting cheese on dishes such as nachos.

Dupray Neat steam cleaner: Save 35%

Dupray

The Dupray Neat steam cleaner has not only gone viral on TikTok but has also become the best-selling steam cleaner on Amazon. What stands out about this steam cleaner is the fact that you get 17 different attachments with your purchase. These include a floor tool, a window tool, five nylon brushes, one brass brush, three different types of microfiber attachments and more.

The machine takes about eight minutes to produce steam, but it can run for 50 minutes, giving you plenty of time to clean upholstery, grout and filth from heavily used kitchen appliances. To get the best deal, add the available 10% off coupon before checkout.

The Dupray Neat steam cleaner has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "This steam cleaner is amazing and my house has never been cleaner. The best part of the steam cleaner is it makes difficult cleaning jobs SIGNIFICANTLY easier. I really appreciated this steam cleaner for the hardened spill in my fridge, cleaning the oven and stove top, my couch and the grout."

KitchenAid Classic Series black 4.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer: Save 24%

Amazon

If there was a hall of fame for cooking appliances, the KitchenAid stand mixer would be in it. The KitchenAid stand mixer is widely considered to be one of the best stand mixers on the market for its performance, versatility and reliability. It's the kind of coveted cooking tool that home cooks save up for and professional bakers turn to for recipe testing.

The KitchenAid Classic Series tilt-head stand mixer comes with ten speeds and three vital attachments for making sweet and savory recipes, including a flat beater, whisk and dough hook. With the flat beater, you can make cookies and cakes, with the dough hook you can mix bread and with the whisk, you can make meringues, frostings, whipped creams and even mashed potatoes.

According to the brand, the 4.5-quart bowl can accommodate enough dough to make eight dozen cookies. The KitchenAid stand mixer I tried had a five-quart capacity and to me, that was sufficient, so I imagine half a quart less will still yield plenty of mixing room.

The KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-quart tilt headstand mixer has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer called this "my favorite purchase ever," adding: "I love to bake and decided to invest in a KitchenAid mixer because I've always heard they are the best. I absolutely LOVE it! Takes baking to another level. I've already made homemade butter, bread, cupcakes, and also shredded chicken for Buffalo chicken dip. You won't regret buying this beauty!"

WhiteFang beach tent: Save 40%

Amazon

This TikTok-famous beach tent can fit three people, making this great for couples or small groups of friends and families to gather under. The fabric has UPF protection that's higher than 50, which should block up to 98% of UV rays from hitting your skin. It comes with three mesh windows that allow for air circulation and two storage pouches, which can hold water and other small, beach trip essentials. It also has a loop at the top that can accommodate a small fan or light.

The tent can be held down multiple ways, either via sandbags, steel stakes, sand stakes or guy lines. This is great, as it makes the tent more versatile, so you can pitch this at a campground or while hanging out at the park. What's more, the tent itself is lightweight (only four pounds!) and comes with a carry bag, making this super easy to transport. Get it in one of five colors.

WhiteFang beach tent has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "We used this multiple times at the beach. Easy to assemble by yourself. It was pretty windy but with the sandbags full it wasn't budging. It fit myself, my husband, and our preschooler just fine. The best part? It folds up so small in its sleeve!"

Jengush battery-operated wall sconces, set of two: Save 31%

Amazon

Switch up the lighting in your living room by getting battery-operated wall sconces. This set of two from Amazon went viral on TikTok again and again for good reason: They give people the opportunity to add elegant wall lighting without needing additional wiring.

All you have to do is install the included wall bracket, hang it and -- that's it. The assembly is complete.

From there, you can use the remote control to adjust the brightness and color temperature, in addition to turning on and off. You can keep these lights on continuously for 12 hours until they need a recharge. Price varies by color.

The Jengush battery-operated wall sconces have a 4.3-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I love these lights! The battery lasts forever and the remote makes it so much easier to turn on and off. The power recently went out from a big storm and these two lights saved the day! I also love the adjustable brightness."

Cuckoo six-cup Micom rice cooker (CR-0655F), six cups: Save 28%

Amazon

This rice cooker has many of the same features as more expensive rice cookers, though it's less than $100 in price. It includes an LCD screen and has a tight-fitting lid that's optimal for keeping steam in and keeping rice warm. It can cook white rice, brown rice and mixed rice, as well as porridge and baby food.

There is a multi-cook function that allows you to go beyond grains, giving you the capability to make dishes such as soups and roasts. Plus, if you're short on time, you can activate turbo mode which is essentially the brand's quick-cooking option. You can set a timer too to have your rice later, and can safely reheat leftover rice. It also has a unique auto-clean function that we can't say we've seen in other rice cookers.

The Cuckoo six-cup Micom rice cooker has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "The best rice cooker I have ever had. Worth the money."

Another customer said, "I would give this rice cooker ten stars if I could. Rice is perfect every time, it is easy to operate and very easy to clean after use. The instructions can be a bit confusing but the operation is very simple. I am very happy with the quality of this cooker and the rice tastes so much better and has perfect texture every time. Highly recommend!!"



