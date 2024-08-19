Carry all the essentials with the 10 best backpacks for back to school

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

August is winding down, so if you haven't started your back-to-school shopping, you need to get on it. Classes for some school districts and universities are set to start very soon, so save yourself the stress of a last-minute trip to the store by getting your shopping done now.

To save you time on this year's back-to-school shopping, we rounded up some great back-to-school backpack options for kids of all ages, ranging from pre-schoolers to college students.

Best backpacks for back to school

Our top back-to-school backpack picks include classic brands that we've tested ourselves, as well as stylish options that we know kids will get excited to wear to school. Each comes with enough space to fit essential school supplies while remaining comfortable as they travel to and from school.

Best overall back-to-school backpack: JanSport Cool Student backpack

JanSport has been a mainstay in elementary and high schools for years. The brand's long-lasting popularity can be attributed to quality and comfort, not to mention the convenient features the backpacks contain for students.

JanSport's Cool Student backpack is the brand's most classic design. It comes with four zip pockets that can accommodate school necessities big and small, including a 15-inch laptop.

Inside you'll find even more convenient compartments, including a sleeve for the aforementioned laptop, slots for pens and pencils and even a clip to hold your keys. There's also a mesh pocket on the side of your bag to hold your reusable water bottle.

There are 17 color and pattern options to choose from.

Most durable back-to-school backpack: Herschel Supply Co. Herschel Classic backpack

One of our CBS Essentials shopping experts has owned this backpack for six years and told us it still remains in excellent condition. This is pretty impressive, as our shopping expert uses this as a commuter bag, travel backpack and a hiking backpack. It has sustained an impressively small amount of damage given all the journeys it has been on (it's only a few little snags on the bottom), which makes us believe this would make an excellent back-to-school backpack.

The Herschel Classic backpack is comfortable, and comes with adjustable straps for a more customized fit. It also has two compartments, including one small pocket to act as a catchall for your personal items such as your keys, phone and wallet. The larger pocket is available for books, notebooks and binders, and there's an additional sleeve inside for your laptop.

Get this backpack in one of four colors.

Best large back-to-school backpack: Herschel Supply Co. Little America backpack

Need more room? No problem. Herschel has got your back with its Little America backpack, which offers 30 liters of space. Whether you're a college student taking extra credits this semester or a high school student who goes straight to baseball practice after school, this large backpack will give you that much-needed extra room.

The backpack has a large catch-all compartment as well as a small front pocket for personal items. Both areas are protected by stylish faux leather straps that actually open up via magnetic closures. There's also two water bottle slots on either side of the backpack, a zipper at the top of the bag flap that features a key clip on the inside, and a zippered compartment on the back of the bag that's big enough to fit a laptop.

You can get this backpack in all black (including the straps), ivy green, blue and gray (with black straps).

Most versatile back-to-school backpack: Fjallraven Kanken backpack

The Fjallraven Kanken was specifically designed for school children in a way that eliminates back pain. The backpack has adjustable straps and a padded foam back, which ensures that what's inside your backpack doesn't uncomfortable press up against back as you're walking or sitting. It also has two big handle straps, which will make carrying this by hand that much easier.

The Kanken is made of a material that is resistant to water and dirt. Should it get wet, it's made to dry quickly. The Fjallraven logo is reflective, which may make the wearer a little easier to spot in darker conditions.

One of the best parts about this backpack though? All the color options. Shoppers have a whopping 39 to choose from, ranging from terracotta brown to flamingo pink.

Buy a Fjallraven Kanken from Amazon now and you can save 26% off your purchase.

Most stylish back-to-school backpack: State Bags Kane double-pocket large backpack

Although technically designed for children, anyone with a bold style and a love for color will appreciate this backpack from State Bags. The Kane backpack, one of the brand's bestsellers, features a technicolor tropical island landscape that is simply eye-catching. It's also practical too, able to fit a 16-inch laptop, a tablet, books, notebooks, folders, binders, a change of clothes (if needed) and more.

It has two bottle pockets, a front pocket with a D ring for your keys, and two large compartments. One of those large compartments contains a laptop sleeve and the other that has an organization compartment to keep small items like pens, chargers and earbuds in place while going to and from class.

We also like that the material of the backpack is made up of 45% recycled materials.

Most affordable back-to-school backpack: Vans kids' Old Skool checkered backpack

The edgy, checkered design is definitely not for everybody, but if it's in line with your kid's style, take advantage of its low price. This backpack is made of the same material (polyester), is about the same size and comes with similar features as some of our other higher-priced top picks, but carries a much smaller price tag ($38).

The backpack has padded, adjustable straps for comfort, a water bottle pocket on the exterior, a large compartment with a laptop sleeve inside and a small front pocket.

If your kid isn't into the green checkered pattern on the bag, there's another pattern option, camo, available at Nordstrom for the same price.

Best custom back-to-school backpack: Little Chicken Patched customizable backpack

We wish we had these super cool backpacks back in our school days. Little Chicken makes backpacks that you can add patches to, giving little ones the ability to customize their bag.

The backpack offers enough space for five patches, which are included with your purchase. There are 13 letter initials and 91 other fun patches to choose from. Just make sure to stick to five, otherwise the brand will narrow down the selection on your behalf.

Your kid will have just as much fun designing the bag as they will wearing it. Patch options include one of Taylor Swift, fuzzy smiley faces and hearts, robots, melting pizza, dogs, narwhals and more.

Best roller back-to-school backpack: JanSport Driver 8 backpack

Getting a roller backpack can help alleviate discomfort and potentially prevent back problems from developing. The JanSport Driver 8 backpack has a retractable handle and a lot of room to store your kids' school supplies and belongings with its four zipped compartments, including three large and one small front pocket.

It also has a roomy water bottle pocket. Inside the smallest of the zip compartments, you'll find an organizer that offers dedicated spaces for a phone and wallet. Plus, there's a ring for keys.

There are multiple color and pattern options available, though they vary by price. The most affordable is the purple petals model (pictured), which is currently on sale for 40% off ($90).

Best sporty back-to-school backpack: State Bags kids' fuzzy basketball Kane travel backpack

Whether your kid loves basketball or is just a sports fan in general, they'll love this backpack from State Bags. This bestselling bag features several fuzzy basketball patches.

This Kane backpack is certainly a stand-out design-wise, but it also possesses much-needed functionality too. It has two bottle pockets, a front pocket and a large pocket that has multiple smaller compartments that allow your kids to organize small items.

There is also a label placeholder where you can fill out your kids' name and their contact information, a great addition that'll help if they ever lose their bag. On the back you'll find a trolley sleeve, making this backpack convenient for traveling with the family as well.

Best back-to-school backpack for little kids: Skip Hop Zoo Pack backpack

This super adorable mini backpack is perfect for little ones just starting their schooling journeys. This is made for ages 3 and up, making it a fun option for preschoolers or kindergarteners to wear. Kids have so many cute design options to choose from, including a smiling dinosaur, a koala with fuzzy ears, a happy bee, a colorful butterfly, a dog and more (price varies by design).

The features of the backpack are pretty standard, as it comes with a water bottle pocket, one large zipped compartment, one small zipped front pocket and padded adjustable straps.

Parents love this backpack, as the product boasts a 4.8-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "Beautifully made backpack. My toddler loves wearing it to daycare. It fits his bento lunch box, change of clothes and there's a side pocket for a water bottle. I'm very happy with my purchase."