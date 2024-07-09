Our favorite food storage containers are just $1.37 during Prime Day 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is here, and we found lots of amazing deals across tech, home and kitchen, including a discount on our favorite food storage containers from Vtopmart. The 24-piece container set is a 38% off during Prime Day, making it just $33. That breaks down to about $1.37 per container, which is definitely a steal given their popularity. Amazon shoppers consistently rave about these handy containers, awarding them a 4.7-star rating from more than 19,100 reviews.

Vtopmart's airtight container set includes 24 food storage containers of varying sizes, perfect for holding all kinds of dry foods. These containers can help you organize and neatly store food in your pantry, which can often become one of the messiest and most disorganized areas in the kitchen. If tidying up your kitchen has long been on your to-do list, we recommend grabbing these before Prime Day ends.

Vtopmart airtight food storage containers, set of 24: $33 (save $20)

This comprehensive food storage container set will tame even the messiest of pantries. The set comes with 12 tall containers (six that are 2.5 quarts and six that are 1.8 quarts), six medium containers (1.5 quarts) and six small containers (0.7 quarts). We love that these come with decorative, chalk labels, which will make organizing your pantry that much easier.

In addition to the downright stylish labels, we also like these food storage containers' airtight seal, which is achieved thanks to the silicone gasket on the lids. This tight closure will help keep your food fresh and protect it from pantry bugs (this is especially crucial for flour).

The containers are made of dishwasher-safe, BPA-free plastic. They're also stackable and conveniently see-through, making it easy to find ingredients and snacks as well as discern how much of them you have left. Keep in mind these are only for dry foods.

The Vtopmart airtight food storage containers are a favorite of Amazon shoppers and have a 4.7-star rating out of more than 19,100 ratings. One reviewer wrote, "I love that my pantry is so organized now and protected from rice and flour bugs. I thought this set had too many containers but I had just enough. Love them. My life feels free and organized."

Another verified customer said, "I love the fact that they all use the same lid, there's no searching through a stack of different lids trying to find the right one. They seem to seal well and I really like the labels."