This viral food prep tool changed my life. It's 38% for Amazon's Big Spring Sale

I am a food writer, so it should come as no surprise that I live in my kitchen. I am constantly cooking up new recipes, and routinely go the extra mile to cook up from-scratch meals for myself during the week. Even though doing this often takes hours, I truly can't help myself. I'm just extra like that.

Although this practice has been a blessing for my palette, it has been a curse elsewhere in my life. The time it took to cook these elaborate meals ate up much-needed time to decompress after work. In searching for a solution, I came across the Fullstar vegetable chopper, which ended up being a bit of a lifesaver. I used it to prep ingredients ahead of time, and doing so cut my cooking time in half, giving me at least an hour back during the weeknights.

And I'm not the only one who is a fan. This product has gone viral on TikTok again and again for its ease of use and efficiency. Right now, you can get one of my favorite cooking tools for 38% off during Amazon's Big Spring Sale. Considering the product's immense popularity, and the fact that prices change daily during the Big Spring Sale, this discount won't last long.

Fullstar 6-in-1 vegetable chopper: Save 38%

Amazon

I've had this vegetable chopper for about two years now and it remains to be the most useful cooking tool in my kitchen. The chopper comes with two cutting inserts, a removable tray that catches your food after chopping and slicing, five interchangeable blades, a blade organizer for easier storage, cleaning tools, a protective glove, two protective finger guards and a spiralizer with three settings. This is an incredible value for the price, even if the product wasn't on sale.

One of the cutting inserts includes a mandolin that allows you to customize the thickness of the veggies you slice. The other cutting insert is a chopper, which can be used to chop and dice mushrooms, onions, cucumbers and more. The blades for each of these inserts are razor sharp and have remained so after years of use. They also excel at producing uniform cuts, so there's no need to use a knife to conduct this kind of ingredient prep (I've used mine significantly less since getting this tool).

The extra protective and cleaning accessories have proved to be essential, so don't skip using them. The glove has prevented me from getting cut time and time again, and the cleaning tools, including the brush and cleaning scrapers, make it so much easier to get flecks of veggies out of the blades. This product is dishwasher safe, but after years of putting this in my dishwasher, the catch-all tray did break down, so much so that I replaced the product last month. This deterioration is normal though; plastic can only stand the tumultuous environment of a dishwasher for so long.

This Fullstar 6-in-1 vegetable chopper has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon out of more than 23,000 reviews. One reviewer wrote, "This has saved me so much time it's insane! I love to make a lot of recipes and dips that require a lot of slicing and dicing and this chopper has saved me probably hours of cutting! Great buy!"