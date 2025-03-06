This week on "Sunday Morning" (March 9)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Guest host: Mo Rocca.

Correspondent David Pogue with Joe Dominguez, CEO of Constellation Energy, in the control room at the Three Mile Island nuclear plant. CBS News

COVER STORY: Big Tech's big bet on nuclear power

Faced with increasing demand for energy to fuel artificial intelligence, and the need to cut down on carbon emissions, companies like Microsoft, Google and Amazon have announced major investments in nuclear power. Correspondent David Pogue visits Three Mile Island in Pennsylvania, where a reactor is expected to be restarted; and Oak Ridge, Tenn., where a demonstration "modular" power plant is being built, to find out if nuclear power can help fuel the AI revolution.

ALMANAC: March 9

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.



ARTS: Nazi-looted art

Barry Petersen reports.

Incarcerated workers at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution produce clothing, including a line of denim workwear called Prison Blues. CBS News

U.S.: Prison labor, an invisible workforce of the U.S. economy

Incarcerated workers produce $2 billion in goods and $9 billion in services every year. But not all of the incarcerated are paid for their labor, which can benefit people inside and outside a prison's walls. Correspondent Luke Burbank looks at ways in which indentured servitude is still legal in the U.S., and talks with incarcerated workers at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution who make the popular denim workwear brand Prison Blues.

THEATER: "Buena Vista Social Club" serenades Broadway

In 1996, a group of elderly, mostly forgotten Cuban musicians recorded an album that became a critical and commercial phenomenon worldwide. Now, the Grammy Award-winning "Buena Vista Social Club" has inspired a Broadway musical. Correspondent Martha Teichner talks with Cuban bandleader Juan de Marcos González about assembling the original players; writer Marco Ramirez and director Saheem Ali, about creating the imagined origin story of the musicians and their Havana nightclub; and journalist Judy Cantor-Navas, about how the infectious music of Cuba crosses boundaries.

To hear a performance of "Chan Chan," from the musical "Buena Vista Social Club," click on the video player below:

PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

American Lindsey Vonn competes in the Women's Super-G race as part of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup 2024-2025, in St. Moritz, December 21, 2024. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

SPORTS: Lindsey Vonn

In the world of alpine skiing, few have been more decorated than Olympian and World Cup Champion Lindsey Vonn. Fast, fearless and resilient, she fought her way back after every crash, until she retired at 34. But now, with a titanium knee replacement, Vonn is eyeing one more trip to the Olympics, in 2026. She talks with correspondent Lee Cowan about her love of the sport, and her goal to fly high once again.

HARTMAN: Pediatrician



Correspondent Tracy Smith with comedian John Mulaney. CBS News

TV: John Mulaney on "Everybody's Live," sobriety and fatherhood

The Emmy Award-winning standup comedian and former "SNL" writer John Mulaney became a superstar finding the funny in the familiar. And now, he's realizing his boyhood dream of being a talk show host. He talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about his new show debuting on Netflix, "Everybody's Live with John Mulaney." He also discusses when he first realized he was funny; a 2020 intervention which he describes as "star-studded"; how he deals with sobriety today; and how fatherhood has changed his outlook.

To watch a trailer for "Everybody's Live With John Mulaney," click on the video player below:

WORLD: Treasures of San Gennaro

Devotional objects made of gold and gems, donated over the past five centuries to honor San Gennaro, the patron saint of Naples, are kept in a vault-like museum in the southern Italian city. Correspondent Seth Doane gets a glimpse of the priceless jewels, and talks with those charged with safeguarding this incalculably valuable treasure.

