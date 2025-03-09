Watch CBS News

"Buena Vista Social Club" serenades Broadway

In 1996, a group of elderly, mostly forgotten Cuban musicians recorded an album that became a critical and commercial phenomenon worldwide. Now, the Grammy Award-winning "Buena Vista Social Club" has inspired a Broadway musical. Correspondent Martha Teichner talks with Cuban bandleader Juan de Marcos González about assembling the original players; writer Marco Ramirez and director Saheem Ali, about creating the imagined origin story of the musicians and their Havana nightclub; and journalist Judy Cantor-Navas, about how the infectious music of Cuba crosses boundaries.
