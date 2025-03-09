From the archives: Living near Three Mile Island In 1980, one year after the partial meltdown at the Three Mile Island Nuclear Generating Station in Pennsylvania, citizens at a town hall protested plans to release radioactive krypton gas still trapped in a containment building. In this "Sunday Morning" report that originally aired March 30, 1980, correspondent Richard Wagner talked with nearby residents about the uncertainty, anxiety, anger and sense of loss they experienced in their lives following the accident, as well as distrust with the government and utility officials over the future of the plant. [The remaining working reactor at Three Mile Island was shut down in 2019. There are plans to bring it back online in three years.]