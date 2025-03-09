Fighting for the return of Nazi-looted art New guidelines agreed to last year by 21 nations (including the United States), and a recent law unanimously approved by the French Parliament, may make it easier for Jewish families to claim ownership of artworks that they believe were sold under duress as the Nazis took over Europe. Correspondent Barry Petersen talks with art experts about the challenges of authenticating the provenance of Nazi-looted art; and with Jewish family members for whom restitution, eight decades after the Holocaust, is a form of "belated justice."