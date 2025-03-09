Watch CBS News

Fighting for the return of Nazi-looted art

New guidelines agreed to last year by 21 nations (including the United States), and a recent law unanimously approved by the French Parliament, may make it easier for Jewish families to claim ownership of artworks that they believe were sold under duress as the Nazis took over Europe. Correspondent Barry Petersen talks with art experts about the challenges of authenticating the provenance of Nazi-looted art; and with Jewish family members for whom restitution, eight decades after the Holocaust, is a form of "belated justice."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.