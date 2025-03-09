Book excerpt: "Dream Count" by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Knopf

We may receive an affiliate commission from anything you buy from this article.

In her long-awaited return to fiction, the author of "Americanah," Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, presents "Dream Count" (Knopf), an intricately woven novel that spans continents and classes.

With her signature wit and insight, Adichie follows four Nigerian women in North America and Africa – a travel writer, a lawyer, a banker and a maid – as she explores love, ambition, family expectations, and the forces that shape women's choices.

Read an excerpt below.

"Dream Count" by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Prefer to listen? Audible has a 30-day free trial available right now.

I have always longed to be known, truly known, by another human being. Sometimes we live for years with yearnings that we cannot name. Until a crack appears in the sky and widens and reveals us to ourselves, as the pandemic did, because it was during lockdown that I began to sift through my life and give names to things long unnamed. I vowed at first to make the most of this collective sequestering: if I had no choice but to stay indoors, then I would oil my thinning edges every day, drink eight tall glasses of water, jog on the treadmill, sleep long, luxurious hours, and pat rich serums on my skin. But, only days in, I was spiralling in a bottomless well. Words and warnings swirled and spun, and I felt as if all human progress was swiftly reversing to an ancient stage of confusion: don't touch your face; wash your hands; don't go outside; spray disinfectant; wash your hands; don't go outside; don't touch your face. Did washing my face count as touching? I always used a face towel, but one morning my palm grazed my cheek and I froze, the tap water still running. I was alone in my house in Maryland, in suburban silence, the eerie roads bordered by trees that themselves seemed stilled. No cars drove past. I looked out and saw a herd of deer striding across the clearing of my front yard. About ten deer, or maybe fifteen, nothing like the lone deer I would see from time to time chewing shyly in the grass. I felt frightened of them, their unusual boldness, as though my world was about to be overrun not just by deer but by other lurking creatures I could not imagine. My joints throbbed, and the muscles of my back, and the sides of my neck, as if my body knew too well that we are not made to live like this.

In this new suspended life, I one day found a gray hair on my head. It appeared overnight, near my temple, tightly coiled, and in the bathroom mirror I first thought it was a piece of lint. A single gray hair with a slight sheen to it. I unfurled it to its full length, let it go, and then unfurled it again. I didn't pull it out. I thought: I'm growing old. I'm growing old and the world has changed and I have never been truly known. A rush of raw melancholy brought tears to my eyes. This is all there is, this fragile breathing in and out. Where have all the years gone, and have I made the most of life? But what is the final measure for making the most of life, and how would I know if I have?



Excerpted from "Dream Count" by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Copyright © 2025 by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Excerpted by permission of Alfred A. Knopf, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.

Get the book here:

"Dream Count" by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Buy locally from Bookshop.org

For more info: