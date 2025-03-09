Watch CBS News

Extended interview: Lindsey Vonn on her return to competitive skiing

In this web exclusive, Olympic downhill skier Lindsey Vonn discusses the reasons behind getting a knee replacement; what she discovered about herself upon retirement; the preparations necessary to re-enter competitive racing after several years away from the sport; the mental vs. physical aspects of downhill skiing; and her joy from her ski run after surgery: "I could do the thing that I loved the most in the world without pain."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.