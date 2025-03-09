Extended interview: Lindsey Vonn on her return to competitive skiing In this web exclusive, Olympic downhill skier Lindsey Vonn discusses the reasons behind getting a knee replacement; what she discovered about herself upon retirement; the preparations necessary to re-enter competitive racing after several years away from the sport; the mental vs. physical aspects of downhill skiing; and her joy from her ski run after surgery: "I could do the thing that I loved the most in the world without pain."