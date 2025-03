John Mulaney on "Everybody's Live," sobriety and fatherhood The Emmy Award-winning comedian and former "SNL" writer John Mulaney became a superstar as a stand-up. And now, he's sitting down, as host of a talk show on Netflix. He talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about "Everybody's Live with John Mulaney." He also discusses when he first realized he was funny; a 2020 intervention which he describes as "star-studded"; how he deals with sobriety today; and how fatherhood has changed his outlook.