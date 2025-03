Prison labor, an invisible workforce of the U.S. economy Incarcerated workers produce $2 billion in goods and $9 billion in services every year. But not all of the incarcerated are paid for their labor, which can benefit people inside and outside a prison's walls. Correspondent Luke Burbank looks at ways in which indentured servitude is still legal in the U.S., and talks with incarcerated workers at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution who make the popular denim workwear brand Prison Blues.