3/9: Sunday Morning

Guest host: Mo Rocca. In our cover story, David Pogue examines how Big Tech companies are turning to nuclear power to help fuel artificial intelligence. Also: Tracy Smith profiles comedian John Mulaney; Lee Cowan talks with Lindsey Vonn about her return to competitive skiing; Martha Teichner reports on a new Broadway musical inspired by the Cuban music album “Buena Vista Social Club”; Barry Petersen reports on efforts to repatriate art looted by the Nazis; Luke Burbank looks at commercial applications of prison labor; and Seth Doane visits Naples, where treasures donated to the memory of San Gennaro are on display.
