The Book Report: Washington Post critic Ron Charles (March 9)

Eric Puchner's "Dream State" is one of those big family novels you just want to fall into. It starts, very charmingly, with the planning for a wedding at a summer house in Montana. Cece is about to marry Charlie, but then Charlie's best friend shows up, and their plans veer off in ways nobody expects.

With humor and heartbreak, this sweeping saga explores the way choices – big and small – shape lives and families for decades.

Fans of "Americanah," rejoice! Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's "Dream Count" (Knopf) marks her long-awaited return to fiction.

It's an intricately woven novel that spans continents and classes. Following four Nigerian women in North America and Africa – a travel writer, a lawyer, a banker and a maid – Adichie explores love, ambition, family expectations, and the forces that shape women's choices.

With her signature wit and insight, she examines privilege and power, intimacy and betrayal, and the weight of history, delivering a story as thought-provoking as it is moving.

The history of the Dust Bowl in Nebraska gets swept up in a magical new novel by Karen Russell, called "The Antidote" (Knopf). At the center of the story is a woman known as a prairie witch, who stores memories that people don't want to carry any more. And with farms going bankrupt and a string of murders terrifying the town, there are lots of things these folks don't want to remember.

A whole bunch of unforgettable characters swirl through these pages, including a lucky Polish farmer, a teenage basketball star, and a photographer whose time-traveling camera reveals more than some folks want to see.

The weather is finally getting warmer, the ground is about to thaw, and Martha Stewart is here to get you ready with her biggest gardening book in more than 30 years.

"Martha Stewart's Gardening Handbook: The Essential Guide to Designing, Planting, and Growing" (Harvest) offers her expertise to gardeners of all levels. Packed with advice about plant care, year-round maintenance and planning, this guide to trees, shrubs, specialty gardens and vegetables is filled with color photos to inspire you, even if you don't get off your sofa or pick up a shovel.

