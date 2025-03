Big Tech's big bet on nuclear power Faced with increasing demand for energy to fuel artificial intelligence, and the need to cut down on carbon emissions, companies like Microsoft, Google and Amazon have announced major investments in nuclear power. Correspondent David Pogue visits Three Mile Island in Pennsylvania, where a reactor is expected to be restarted; and Oak Ridge, Tenn., where a demonstration "modular" power plant is being built, to find out if nuclear power can help fuel the AI revolution.