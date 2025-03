Lindsey Vonn on skiing the comeback trail In the world of alpine skiing, few have been more decorated than Olympian and World Cup Champion Lindsey Vonn. Fast, fearless and resilient, she fought her way back after every crash, until she retired at 34. But now, with a titanium knee replacement, Vonn is eyeing one more trip to the Olympics, in 2026. She talks with correspondent Lee Cowan about her love of the sport, and her goal to fly high once again.