Families of 2 children killed in Minneapolis school shooting share statements: "Give your kids an extra hug"

The families of the two children who were shot and killed early Wednesday morning at Annunciation Catholic Church in southwest Minneapolis spoke out for the first time Thursday afternoon.

The father of one of the two children killed in the massacre identified the victim as 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel. The family of the other victim identified her as 10-year-old Harper Moyski.

Photos show 10-year-old Harper Moyski (left) and 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel. Both were killed in Wednesday morning's shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church in southwest Minneapolis. WCCO

Both families issued statements and asked the public to respect their privacy.

Here is the full transcript of the Merkel family's statement, as delivered by Jesse Merkel:

"Yesterday, a coward decided to take our 8-year-old son, Fletcher, away from us. Because of their actions, we will never be allowed to hold him, talk to him, play with him, and watch him grow into the wonderful young man he was on the path to becoming. "Fletcher loved his family, friends, fishing, cooking and any sport that he was allowed to play. While the hole in our hearts and lives will never be filled, I hope that in time, our family can find healing. I pray that the other victim's family can find some semblance of the same. "I'm hopeful that all the wounded are able to make a full recovery and return home to their families, and finally, all the people — and especially the children impacted by this horrific event — are able to recover mentally and find strength to live loving, happy and full lives. "Over the past day, I've heard many stories accounting the swift and heroic actions of children and adults alike from inside the church. Without these people and their selfless actions, this could have been a tragedy of many magnitudes more for these people. I'm thankful. "Moving forward, we ask not for your sympathy, but your empathy as our family and the Annunciation community grieve and try to make sense of such a senseless act of violence. Please remember Fletcher for the person he was and not the act that ended his life. Give your kids an extra hug and kiss today. We love you. Fletcher, you'll always be with us."

The joint statement from Michael Moyski and Jackie Flavin read, in full:

"We are devastated to share that our beloved daughter, Harper Moyski, was tragically killed in the recent school shooting. Harper was a bright, joyful, and deeply loved 10-year-old whose laughter, kindness, and spirit touched everyone who knew her. "Our hearts are broken not only as parents, but also for Harper's sister, who adored her big sister and is grieving an unimaginable loss. As a family, we are shattered, and words cannot capture the depth of our pain. "We also grieve for our fellow Annunciation family in mourning and for those hurt yesterday. We are grateful for the staff and first responders who did so much for so many yesterday. "While our immediate focus is on Harper and our family's healing, we also believe it is important that her memory fuels action. No family should ever have to endure this kind of pain. We urge our leaders and communities to take meaningful steps to address gun violence and the mental health crisis in this country. Change is possible, and it is necessary—so that Harper's story does not become yet another in a long line of tragedies. "We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support. Harper's light will always shine through us, and we hope her memory inspires others to work toward a safer, more compassionate world. "At this time, we kindly ask the media and community to respect our privacy as we mourn and honor Harper's life together. We need space to grieve, to support Harper's sister, and to hold tightly to one another."

Another 18 people were hurt, including 15 fellow Annunciation students between the ages of 6 and 15. Three adults, all in their 80s, were also shot. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says all of the children are expected to survive; however, at least seven victims were in critical condition when they arrived at a hospital on Wednesday.

Hennepin Healthcare CEO Thomas Klemond described a child who remained in critical condition as "touch and go" on Thursday morning.

Wednesday's shooting prompted responses from lawmakers, advocacy groups and religious leaders across the state, country and world. President Trump and Gov. Tim Walz have ordered all U.S. and Minnesota state flags to fly at half-mast for at least through the end of the month to honor the shooting victims.

Vigils were held across the Twin Cities metro for the victims, and a moment of silence was held ahead of the game between the Minnesota Twins and the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada on Wednesday night. Efforts and events are underway to help those affected by the shooting.