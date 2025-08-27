Walz, Frey react to shooting at Annunciation School

Reaction is pouring in from federal, state and local leaders after a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis early Wednesday morning.

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, saying he has "been fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis" and that "the FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved."

Vice President JD Vance shared a similar message, saying, "We're at the WH monitoring the situation in Minneapolis. Join all of us in praying for the victims!"

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted to the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"DHS is monitoring the horrific shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. We are in communication with our interagency partners, and will share more information as soon as it becomes available. I am praying for the victims of this heinous attack and their families," wrote Noem.

Multiple members of Minnesota's Congressional delegation also sounded off on the shooting.

"I am heartbroken by the horrific violence at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis this morning. My prayers are with the students, teachers, and families, and I am grateful for the first responders who are on the scene," wrote U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar.

"My staff and I are monitoring the situation at Annunciation Catholic School. I'm grateful for the quick response of law enforcement as we continue to gather information," said U.S. Senator Tina Smith, who also added that "It's the first week of school. These kids should not be fearing for their lives."

Minnesota Congressman Pete Stauber wrote, "I am heartbroken by the horrific news coming out of Minneapolis this morning. I am praying for the kids, parents, and teachers at Annunciation Catholic School, and for the first responders on the scene."

"My heart goes out to our neighbors in Minneapolis impacted by the horrific violence at Annunciation Catholic School this morning," said Congresswoman Betty McCollum. "I'm grateful for the swift response by first responders. All Minnesotans join as one in supporting the children, teachers, and their families."

Congressman and GOP Majority Whip Tom Emmer, who also shared President Trump's thoughts with his post, wrote, "We are tracking the reports about a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and first responders on the scene."

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar shared her thoughts on X as well.

"I am beyond heartbroken over the tragic news of the shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. I am praying for all the families impacted by this horrific tragedy. I will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide updates," wrote Omar.

Fellow U.S. Representative Angie Craig shared a similar message:

"Cheryl and I are deeply shocked and saddened to hear of a shooting this morning in South Minneapolis. We are grateful to the first responders on the scene, and praying for the kids, families and teachers affected by this horrific act of violence. I am in touch with state and local officials and will be closely monitoring the situation."

Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey both took to social media to talk about the violence at the school, which is attached to a church.

"I've been briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and will continue to provide updates as we get more information. The BCA and State Patrol are on scene," said Walz in a post. "I'm praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence."

Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan also shared her thoughts.

"My heart goes out to all those affected by the terrifying act of violence at Annunciation Catholic school this morning. I'm grateful to the law enforcement who responded. Please join me in praying for the victims and the families of the Annunciation community."

Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth also joined in, asking the public to "please join me in praying for the children, families and staff at Annunciation Catholic School, and for all of the law enforcement and medical personnel responding to this morning's horrific event."

Minnesota Senator Mark Johnson issued the following statement on the shooting:

"My heart is breaking at the news this morning, and my prayers are with everyone who is affected. There is no place for this kind of violence, and attacks on a sacred place and children are especially egregious. As a state we stand together against these violent acts and the wicked individuals who perpetrate them."

Frey said in his post that he is "monitoring reports of horrific violence in south Minneapolis", adding that he is in touch with Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara and that "our emergency response team has been activated." In addition, he asked the public to "give our officers the space they need to respond to the situation."

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty also issued a statement sharing similar sentiments as other politicians, saying families wanting to reunify with loved ones who were at the shooting site should go to 55th and Lyndale, where members of its victim services team will be available.

Minneapolis City Councilor Katie Cashman, who represents the city's seventh ward, also posted on X, saying, "someone shot and wounded multiple children and staff while they attended morning mass. At this moment, the shooter is contained." Cashman went on to say the shooter "is contained," and more information will be shared as it becomes available.

"I am absolutely horrified by the events unfolding this morning, and our office is here to support those who need it. This is a time to hold your loved ones close and check in with each other," Cashman went on to say. "Please stay out of the 54th and Lyndale area to give space to emergency personnel and families."

A joint statement was issued by Cashman's fellow Minneapolis city councilors Emily Koski, and Linea Palmisano:

"This is a heartbreaking day for our city. Today, we must come together in compassion and support for those directly impacted. Our hearts are with the students, families, educators, and clergy of Annunciation. Please hold our community in your thoughts as we navigate this tragedy together. I want to thank the first responders whose quick and courageous actions contained the threat and prevented this tragedy from becoming even worse."

This is a breaking news situation. Check back for updates.