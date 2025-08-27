Prayer services, vigil to be held for Minneapolis Catholic school shooting victims

Groups around the Twin Cities metro are holding services to honor and pray for the two children killed and 17 others injured in Tuesday's shooting at Annunciation Catholic school in Minneapolis.

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis is holding a prayer service at the Academy of Holy Angels High School at 6600 Nicollet Ave. in Richfield beginning at 7 p.m. Anyone who can't make the vigil in person can watch it on CBS News Minnesota via Pluto TV, Roku TV, the CBS News app or in the video player above.

City Church, a nondenominational church in Minneapolis, is holding a prayer service of its own at 1501 W. 54th St. at 7 p.m.

Protect Minnesota and the Minnesota chapter of the group Moms Demand Action are holding a vigil at Lynnhurst Park at 1345 W. Minnehaha Pkwy. starting at 8 p.m.

An interfaith service is scheduled for Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis on 88 N. 17th St.

Pope Leo XIV expressed his "profound sorrow" for the victims via a telegram that was shared by Archbishop Bernard Hebda during a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

"While commending the souls of the deceased children to the love of Almighty God, His Holiness prays for the wounded as well as the first responders, medical personnel and clergy who are caring for them and their loved ones," the Pope's message said.

Annunciation Catholic School Principal Matt DeBoer also spoke on Wednesday afternoon.

"We can't change the past, but we can do something about the future," DeBoer said. "There's an African proverb that says, 'When you pray, move your feet.' So I beg you, I ask you to please pray, but don't stop with your words. Let's make a difference and support this community, these children, these families, these teachers."

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said that everyone injured in the shooting is expected to survive, and that the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the back of the church.