At least 1 child still critical after mass shooting at Minneapolis Catholic church

How to help in aftermath of Minneapolis school shooting tragedy

At least one child is still in critical condition after Wednesday's mass shooting at a southwest Minneapolis church, officials said.

Hennepin Healthcare CEO Thomas Klemond described the child's situation as "touch and go" Thursday morning. Hospital officials said eight other victims are still at the hospital — six in satisfactory condition, of which five are children, and one adult and one child each in serious condition. Those eight are all expected to survive.

Two children were killed and 18 others injured when a shooter fired through the windows of Annunciation Catholic Church during mass, according to Minneapolis city officials. Mayor Jacob Frey's office said 15 of the injured were children between the ages of 6 and 15, while the three others injured were adult parishioners. The deceased children were 8 and 10.

Officials at Hennepin Healthcare praised the children, teachers, first responders and others who aided during and after Wednesday's attack. They also acknowledged it could have been much worse.

"There were a lot of gunshot wounds in places that were meant to kill people," trauma surgeon Jon Gayken said. "And if there is such a thing as a silver lining to this, there was less casualties than what possibly could have been."

First responders used more than a dozen ambulances to transport patients from the scene, officials said, and were able to get all of them to hospitals within 25 minutes of the initial call.

In the wake of the shooting, the community gathered at multiple vigils — with more planned — and fundraisers for the victims have been started.

The shooter used a rifle, shotgun and pistol during the attack and died by suicide, officials said, and the motive is unclear.