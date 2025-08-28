Annunciation shooting victims honored ahead of Twins, Blue Jays game

The victims of the Annunciation School and Church shooting in Minneapolis were honored ahead of a game Wednesday night between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Minnesota Twins.

A moment of silence was held at Rogers Centre, the home of the Blue Jays. The moment was shared by players, coaches, staff and fans, as the message was shown on the jumbo screen in the outfield.

Before tonight's game, we joined the Minnesota Twins in observing a moment of silence for the victims of today's mass shooting at Annunciation Church and School in south Minneapolis 💙 Posted by Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Ultimately, the Twins fell to the Blue Jays, 9-8. However, the Twins thanked the Blue Jays in their own post, saying "This is bigger than baseball" above a photo of the field and screen.

Thank you, Toronto Blue Jays 💙 This is bigger than baseball. Posted by Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, August 27, 2025

The shooting earlier in the day left two children, ages 8 and 10, dead and 17 other people injured. Of those, 14 were children. The shooting happened during a morning Mass at a church that's attached to a school building. Wednesday's Mass was being held to mark the beginning of the school year.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said that everyone injured in the shooting is expected to survive, and that the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the back of the church.

Community vigils were held on Wednesday evening by the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis at Academy of Holy Angels High School in Richfield, as well as a City Church, a nondenominational church on West 54th Street. Protect Minnesota and the Minnesota Chapter of the group Moms Demand Action also held a vigil at Lynnhurst Park. An interfaith service is scheduled for Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Basilica of St. Mary in downtown Minneapolis.