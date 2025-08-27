Trump orders flags to fly at half-staff for victims of Minneapolis church shooting

President Trump has issued a proclamation ordering the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff following a shooting in Minneapolis early Wednesday during a school Mass that left two students dead and 17 other people hurt.

Wednesday's proclamation was made "as a mark of respect for the victims," according to Mr. Trump.

The president's order says the U.S. flag will be flown at half-staff at the White House, all public buildings and grounds, military posts, naval stations and vessels throughout the country and its territories through Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. He has also ordered to flag to be at half-staff at all U.S. embassies, legations and consular offices.

Earlier in the day, the president posted on Truth Social, saying he had been "fully briefed on the tragic shooting" and that "the FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved."

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said the shooting triggered a massive law enforcement response to Annunciation Catholic Church at West 54th Street between Harriet and Garfield avenues around 8:30 a.m. The church is attached to a school building.

The shooter approached from the outside of the building and fired a rifle through the church windows towards children and worshippers, O'Hara said. The shooter also used a shotgun and a pistol.

O'Hara said the shooter has no extensive criminal history and ultimately died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the back of the church. Law enforcement sources tell CBS News the shooter was Robin Westman, age 23, from suburban Minneapolis.