Sandy Hook Promise among groups sounding off after Minneapolis church shooting

Organizations across the country are sounding off on the early morning shooting at a school Mass in Minneapolis on Wednesday that left two students dead and 17 other people hurt.

Among those groups is Sandy Hook Promise, a nonprofit created to help keep kids safe from gun violence following the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, where 27 people were killed in 2012. Among those killed were 20 children between the ages of 6 and 7 years old, as well as six adults.

In a social media post late Wednesday morning, the group said, "Our hearts are with the families and the community as we wait for more details. But what we do know is that this type of pain and loss should not be normal."

Education Minnesota issued a statement on social media, saying, "We are heartbroken and horrified by today's mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School. Back-to-school should be a time of joy, not fear and sorrow. Our hearts are with the educators, students and families impacted by this senseless gun violence. Enough."

A member of Moms Demand Action voiced her concerns following Wednesday's shooting.

"While details are still unfolding, another school year has barely begun and already it's being defined by gun violence. Our places of education and worship should be places of refuge, not battlefields. We are praying for the Annunciation Catholic School community. Enough is enough," said Kathleen Anderson, a volunteer with the Minnesota chapter of Moms Demand Action.

Groups and organizations are among the dozens of political figures sounding off on the shooting, including President Trump, Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. The president has ordered the U.S. flag to fly at half-staff through sunset on Aug. 31, 2025 to honor the victims of Wednesday's shooting.

Police say the shooter fired through church windows, hitting those attending a Mass marking the beginning of a school year. The shooter died by suicide after the shooting at the church, which is attached to a school building. Three law enforcement sources told CBS News the shooter was Robin Westman, 23, from suburban Minneapolis. Westman's name was officially changed from Robert Westman to Robin Westman in 2020, documents show. Westman appears to have attended the school, according to CBS News' Confirmed team.