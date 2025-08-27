Pope Leo sends "heartfelt condolences" following Minneapolis Catholic school shooting

Pope Leo XIV has expressed his "profound sorrow" following Wednesday's shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school during Mass that killed two children and injured 17 others.

The Pope's message was shared with Archbishop Bernard Hebda by telegram, and said, in part, "While commending the souls of the deceased children to the love of Almighty God, His Holiness prays for the wounded as well as the first responders, medical personnel and clergy who are caring for them and their loved ones. At this extremely difficult time, the Holy Father imparts to the Annunciation Catholic School Community, the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis and the people of the greater Twin Cities metropolitan area his Apostolic Blessing as a pledge of peace, fortitude and consolation in the Lord Jesus."

Hebda shared the Pope's message during a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, where Annunciation Catholic School Principal Matt DeBoer also spoke.

"I'm so sorry this happened to us today," DeBoer said. "Within seconds of this situation beginning, our teachers were heroes. Children were ducked down. Adults were protecting children. Older children were protecting younger children ... it could have been significantly worse without their heroic action. This is a nightmare, but we call our staff the dream team and we will recover from this."

DeBoer continued on, saying a theme for the school year was intentionally chosen from the prophet Jeremiah, chapter 29: "A future filled with hope."

"There's nothing about today that can fill us with hope. We as a community have a responsibility to make sure that no child, no parent, no teacher ever has to experience what we've experienced today ever again. I need everybody to commit those words to your speech patterns: never again. We lost two angels today," DeBoer said. "We can't change the past, but we can do something about the future. There's an African proverb that says, 'When you pray, move your feet.' So I beg you, I ask you to please pray, but don't stop with your words. Let's make a difference and support this community, these children, these families, these teachers."

DeBoer and Father Dennis Zehren issued a joint statement on Wednesday to the school, which said, in part:

"We are navigating an impossible situation together at this time. No words can capture what we have gone through, what we are going through, and what we will go through in the coming days and weeks. But we will navigate this - together. This morning, a gunman began shooting into our church from the outside during Mass. You need to know that within seconds, our heroic staff moved students under the pews. Law enforcement responded quickly and evacuated all of our children and staff to safety in a matter of minutes when it was safe to do so. Tragically, we lost two of our beloved students before the scene was secured. A number of other children and parishioners were wounded, and they are being treated at area hospitals. Some have been treated and released. All staff are physically safe and accounted for. Please lift up these families and these children in prayer and surround them and each other with your love during this difficult time."

The letter went on to say families will be contacted this weekend regarding when school will resume, and that investigators will stay on campus to continue their work.

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis said a prayer service is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Academy of Holy Angels in Richfield, Minnesota. City Church, a nondenominational church on West 54th Street in Minneapolis, is also holding a service at 7 p.m.

Hebda earlier on Wednesday released the following written statement:

"I am so grateful for the many promises of prayers that have been coming in from the Holy Father, Pope Leo, and from so many from all around the globe, all praying for the families of Annunciation Parish and School and for all who were impacted by this morning's senseless violence. I beg for the continued prayers of all the priests and faithful of this Archdiocese, as well for the prayers of all men and women of good will, that the healing that only God can bring will be poured out on all those who were present at this morning's Mass and particularly for the affected families who are only now beginning to comprehend the trauma they sustained. We lift up the souls of those who lost their lives to our loving God through the intercession of Our Lady, Queen of Peace. My heart is broken as I think about students, teachers, clergy and parishioners and the horror they witnessed in a Church, a place where we should feel safe. That today's tragedy occurred only a day after the tragic shooting near Cristo Rey High School increases the sadness about the pain and anger that is present in our communities. We need an end to gun violence. Our community is rightfully outraged at such horrific acts of violence perpetrated against he vulnerable and innocent. They are far too commonplace. While we need to commit to working to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies, we also need to remind ourselves that we have a God of peace and of love, and that it is his love that we need most as we strive to embrace those who are hurting so deeply. Members of the Archdiocesan staff are working with the parish and school teams to make sure they have the support and resources they need at this time and beyond."

Political figures ranging from President Trump to the Minneapolis City Council have also responded to Wednesday's shooting, as well as groups including Sandy Hook Promise and Education Minnesota. The U.S. and state flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff immediately to honor the shooting victims.