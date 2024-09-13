Justin Timberlake pleads guilty to lesser charge after Long Island DWI arrest, admits "mistake"

Full video: Justin Timberlake speaks publicly after plea deal in DWI case Full video: Justin Timberlake speaks publicly after plea deal in DWI case 07:15

SAG HARBOR, N.Y. — Justin Timberlake spoke out after taking a plea deal in his DWI case on Long Island.

Timberlake, 43, appeared in court Friday in Sag Harbor and agreed to plead guilty to driving while ability impaired (DWAI), a lesser traffic violation. The DWI charge against him was dropped.

The plea deal included a $500 fine with a $260 surcharge, as well as 25 hours of community service at the nonprofit of his choosing. Timberlake has a year to complete the community service. The deal also required Timberlake to make a public safety announcement, which he did immediately after his appearance in court.

The judge was initially not happy with the terms of the plea, calling the penalties minimal, and asked Timberlake if he would also accept community service, which Timberlake agreed to.

Camera crews surrounded Timberlake as he entered court Friday morning, and a large crowd gathered outside the courthouse to await his statement.

"I could have made a different decision"

Timberlake spoke outside of court after the proceedings Friday.

"Many of you have probably been covering me for a lot of my life, and as you may know, I try to hold myself to a very high standard, for myself. And this was not that. I found myself in a position where I could have made a different decision," Timberlake said.

Timberlake said he's had time to reflect on the matter.

"And so what I'd like to say to everyone watching and listening, even if you've had one drink, don't get behind the wheel of a car," Timberlake added. "There's so many alternatives. Call a friend. Take an Uber. There's many travel apps. Still, take a taxi. This is a mistake that I've made, but I'm hoping whoever's watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake. I know that I certainly have. And like I said, even one drink, don't get behind the wheel of a car."

Timberlake thanked the people of Sag Harbor for putting up with all of the attention that has been brought to the town.

"We can all be more safe out there, and I'm going to do my part. I hope that everyone else does their part," Timberlake said.

Timberlake's attorney said he was pleased with the reduced charge, and disputed any reports that Timberlake was drunk when he was arrested.

"The evidence revealed that my client finished the contents of one drink in two hours at the American Hotel," attorney Edward Burke said. "And contrary to what was reported, he wasn't drinking other people's drinks, or warned in advance not to drive. He wasn't rude. He wasn't obnoxious. He wasn't belligerent. In fact, he was polite, he was cooperative, he was respectful during his entire encounter with law enforcement, as they were to him."

Justin Timberlake arrested for DWI in Sag Harbor

Justin Timberlake's mug shot after he was arrested for DWI on June 18, 2024 in Sag Harbor, N.Y. Sag Harbor Police Department

Back on June 18, Timberlake was pulled over in the Hamptons village after he allegedly drove through a stop sign and failed to stay on the right side of the road.

According to court documents, the arresting officer said he could smell alcohol on Timberlake's breath and that the pop star had bloodshot eyes, "performed poorly" on field sobriety tests and refused a breath test. Timberlake allegedly told the officer he had one martini earlier in the evening.

Timberlake was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. He was released on his own recognizance after his arraignment later that morning.

Timberlake appeared in court virtually on Aug. 2 and pleaded not guilty. At the hearing, a Sag Harbor village justice suspended his license to drive in New York, which is a standard practice in the state for DWI cases. Timberlake was in Germany at the time for his world tour.

The next stop on Timberlake's tour is the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sept. 28. He will then play the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Oct. 7 before returning to the Prudential Center on Oct.8.