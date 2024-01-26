Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Justin Timberlake bringing world tour to New York City

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Justin Timberlake announces free concert in Irving Plaza
Justin Timberlake announces free concert in Irving Plaza 00:22

NEW YORK -- Justin Timberlake announced Friday that he's hitting the road this spring with the Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

It kicks off April 29 in Vancouver, Canada.

He'll play Madison Square Garden on June 25.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 2. Presales begin Jan. 29. For more information, visit justintimberlake.com.

Timberlake will be playing a one-night-only, free concert at Irving Plaza in Union Square on Jan. 31. Tickets can be requested by filling out a registration form by 11:59 p.m. Friday.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 26, 2024 / 8:39 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.