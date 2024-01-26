Justin Timberlake bringing world tour to New York City

NEW YORK -- Justin Timberlake announced Friday that he's hitting the road this spring with the Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

It kicks off April 29 in Vancouver, Canada.

He'll play Madison Square Garden on June 25.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 2. Presales begin Jan. 29. For more information, visit justintimberlake.com.

Timberlake will be playing a one-night-only, free concert at Irving Plaza in Union Square on Jan. 31. Tickets can be requested by filling out a registration form by 11:59 p.m. Friday.