Justin Timberlake set for virtual DWI hearing on Long Island, as world tour heads to Belgium

SAG HARBOR, N.Y. -- Justin Timberlake's driving while intoxicated case is back in court Friday on Long Island.

The singer is expected to appear virtually for a hearing at Sag Harbor Village Court in Suffolk County.

Last Friday, Justice Carl Irace ordered him to be re-arraigned, citing a paperwork issue.

The 43-year-old is currently on his "Forget Tomorrow World Tour," with shows in Antwerp, Belgium this weekend.

Justin Timberlake arrested for DWI

Timberlake was pulled over shortly after 12:30 a.m. on June 18 in Sag Harbor, which is about 100 miles from New York City in the Hamptons.

Police said he failed to stop at a stop sign, then failed to stay on the right side of the road. The arresting officer said his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and his breath smelled of alcohol.

"I had one martini and I followed my friends home," Timberlake allegedly told the officer.

According to court documents, he refused to take a breath test three times.

He was charged with DWI and released on his own recognizance.

Lawyer says Justin Timberlake was not intoxicated

Timberlake's lawyer claims he was not intoxicated, saying in a statement his team is "confident that this charge will be dismissed."

"He was not intoxicated," lawyer Edward Burke told reporters outside court last week. "I'll say it again. Justin Timberlake was not intoxicated."

In a statement provided to CBS New York, Burke claimed police made "a number of very significant errors in this case."

"The most important fact to know about this case is that Justin was not intoxicated and should not have been arrested for DWI," the statement read, adding Timberlake "cooperated with the police officers at all times and treated them with the respect they deserve."

Justin Timberlake on "Forget Tomorrow World Tour"

Days after his arrest, Timberlake appeared in Chicago for his world tour. He addressed the charges, telling fans, "it's been a tough week."

"We've been together through ups and downs, lefts and rights. It's been a tough week, but you're here, and I'm here," he said.

He later performed at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan before taking the tour international. It comes to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Prudential Center in New Jersey in October.

Timberlake is among the best-selling music artists in the world and has 10 Grammys and four Emmys. The former Disney Mouseketeer started his career with NSYNC before launching his solo act and appearing in films, like "The Social Network" and "Friends with Benefits."