Who got the most snow? Totals from the latest snow storm in Minnesota and Wisconsin

NEXT Weather: 11 a.m. report for Minnesota on Feb. 9, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS — A few inches of snow fell across Minnesota and Wisconsin after a snow storm Friday night into Saturday.

Some areas saw more than five inches of snow, but this winter's total remains well below average through early February.

So, how much snow did we get? Here are a few totals from NEXT Weather Meteorologist Lisa Meadows and the National Weather Service.

How much snow fell in Minnesota?

Andover: 8.0 inches

Maple Lake: 7.9 inches

Forest Lake: 7.3 inches

White Bear Lake: 6.0 inches

Roseville: 5.4 inches

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport: 3.3 inches

Prior Lake: 2.8 inches

How much snow fell in Wisconsin?

Turtle Lake: 8.5 inches

New Richmond: 5.6 inches

Altoona: 4.5 inches

Roberts: 4.2 inches