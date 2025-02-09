Who got the most snow? Totals from the latest snow storm in Minnesota and Wisconsin
MINNEAPOLIS — A few inches of snow fell across Minnesota and Wisconsin after a snow storm Friday night into Saturday.
Some areas saw more than five inches of snow, but this winter's total remains well below average through early February.
So, how much snow did we get? Here are a few totals from NEXT Weather Meteorologist Lisa Meadows and the National Weather Service.
How much snow fell in Minnesota?
Andover: 8.0 inches
Maple Lake: 7.9 inches
Forest Lake: 7.3 inches
White Bear Lake: 6.0 inches
Roseville: 5.4 inches
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport: 3.3 inches
Prior Lake: 2.8 inches
How much snow fell in Wisconsin?
Turtle Lake: 8.5 inches
New Richmond: 5.6 inches
Altoona: 4.5 inches
Roberts: 4.2 inches