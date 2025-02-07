Minnesota's winter snow total lags more than 20 inches below average

MINNEAPOLIS — Despite the frigid temperatures so far this winter, the amount of snowfall in Minnesota is still significantly below average.

Through the first week of February, the state usually sees about 32 inches of snow. As of Friday afternoon, a measly 10.9 inches have been recorded.

A storm system Friday night into Saturday could bring between 2 and 6.5 inches of accumulation to the metro, according to the WCCO NEXT Weather Team, but even the high end keeps this winter's total well below average through early February.

Aside from a snowstorm on Dec. 19 that dropped 5.5 inches at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, officials have reported less than 1 inch of accumulation every day this winter.

This winter's snow totals are still above where we were this time in 2024 when we only had 7.3 inches of snow. On Valentine's Day that year, a storm system dropped around 7 inches of snow, doubling the state's total.

The lack of snow this year has made it difficult for winter enthusiasts to enjoy outdoor activities. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, hundreds of miles of snowmobile trails are closed for riders.

The 2025 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon has been postponed after organizers canceled last year.

The series of cold snaps in January has helped Minnesota resorts, like Twin Pines Resort on Mille Lacs Lake, with staffing numbers and cabin rentals.