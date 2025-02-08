Winter storm brings snow to the Twin Cities, more up north

MINNEAPOLIS — Snow will continue to fall Saturday morning following overnight flurries, giving way to a dry and cold rest of the weekend.

As of 9:30 a.m., the National Weather Service is reporting 3 inches of accumulation in Minneapolis, 5.3 inches in White Bear Lake and just under 6 inches in Champlin.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect for most of Minnesota into the afternoon and a winter storm warning will stay in effect for central Minnesota and the north metro until 3 p.m.

Pockets of dry air across the south metro are eating away at much of the accumulations there.

Forecast models show 1 to 2 more inches of snow will fall throughout the morning around the metro, with 2 to 3 inches of accumulation to the north. Snow will end everywhere by the afternoon with skies clearing into Saturday night.

Sunday is looking sunny, but cold with morning lows near zero degrees, and highs in the teens. Wind chills will keep the temperatures cold with wind chills in the single digits.

Temperatures will stay on the cold side all next week, with Monday night through Wednesday morning being the coldest.

Highs will be in the single digits, lows will be well below zero and wind chills will push minus 20 in the metro.

The next chance for snow will be Monday night, but it won't accumulate much — likely less than 1 inch — across southern Minnesota. There is a slightly better chance for substantial snow on Friday and moving into next weekend.