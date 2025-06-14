Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman, his wife undergo surgery after shooting at their home

A massive manhunt is underway for the suspect behind the fatal shooting of Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband in Brooklyn Park. State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were also injured in what Gov. Tim Walz called "political motivated" shootings.

Police first responded to a call of a shooting at Hoffman's home in Champlin at around 2 a.m. Saturday, Drew Evans, the superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, said in the briefing.

Investigators said the shooter was dressed as a police officer, and photos released by the FBI show the suspect wearing what appeared to be a mask.

Life-saving measures were provided to Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. They were taken to an area hospital, where they underwent surgery to treat gunshot wounds, Evans said.

He and his wife were each shot multiple times, Walz said. They are out of surgery and are receiving care, Walz said. He added that his "prayers are with" the couple.

In a briefing, authorities describe Sen. Hoffman's injuries as very serious. Evans said Hoffman is stable. His wife's condition is unclear.

Lawmakers speak out in support of Hoffman

Lawmakers have been speaking out over the shootings.

"I think everyone that knows John, knows a man with a tremendous sense of humor, and an enormous heart. That is John Hoffman. And I know I and colleagues on both sides of the aisle are praying for him and his wife have a speedy and full recovery," said Sen. Zach Duckworth (R-57), while speaking with WCCO. "He is a guy that has been dedicated to serving Minnesotans and Americans. So, we hope and pray that he ends up ok, and we can welcome him back to the Capitol to keep doing the phenomenal work he's done through his career."

Multiple law enforcement sources have identified a suspect being sought by investigators in connection with the shootings as 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter, of Minnesota.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says it is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to Boelter's arrest and conviction.

Who is John Hoffman?

Hoffman, 60, represents Minnesota Senate District 34, which covers a swath of the northwest Twin Cities suburbs, including Rogers and Champlin. He is also a member of the Democratic Party.

Hoffman was first elected to serve in 2012 and was reelected three times after.

He served as chair of the Human Services Committee, and also served on committees for energy, environment and health and human services.

He was born in 1965. He has one daughter, according to the Associated Press.