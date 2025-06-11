"No Kings" protest planned for St. Paul, Minnesota, as part of nationwide movement

Protesters plan to march through Minnesota's capital city on Saturday as part of nationwide counterprogramming to President Trump's planned military parade in Washington, D.C.

Organizers of "No Kings: Nationwide Day of Defiance" call it "a national day of action and mass mobilization in response to the increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption of the Trump administration."

Protests are planned across the country, with the St. Paul event set to start at St. Paul College at 11 a.m. At noon, attendees will march to the State Capitol, where they'll hold a rally starting at 1 p.m.

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan plan to attend, along with Attorney General Keith Ellison, activist and civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong and others.

The event is organized locally by Indivisible Twin Cities, MN 50501, Women's March Minnesota and the Minnesota AFL-CIO.

Other "No Kings" events are planned across Minnesota, as well.

Mr. Trump's parade will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Army, and also lands on his 79th birthday. The Army said it will include 6,600 soldiers, about 150 vehicles and 50 aircraft. Army officials said the Army is not expected to officially recognize Mr. Trump's birthday.

In April, there was a similar nationwide protest chain, dubbed "Hands Off." Organizers of that event accused Mr. Trump and Elon Musk of "orchestrating an all-out assault on our government, our economy, and our basic rights."

In Los Angeles, demonstrators have hit the streets for several straight days to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in the city. Mr. Trump has deployed the National Guard and Marines in response to the protests.