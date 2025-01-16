Watch CBS News
Mild end to work week before bitter cold comes back to Twin Cities

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The week will wrap up with two mild days, but over the weekend highs will take a hit.

Expect highs to cross into the 30s on Thursday, with many spots in Minnesota above freezing. There will be a mix of sun and clouds.

Friday brings the warmth, with highs nearing 40, but it will be breezy. That wind will then shift out of the northwest and bring in the cold.

Cold air will move in quickly on Saturday, dropping highs closer to 10. Sunday and Monday won't even hit zero.

The cold is set to break sometime next week, with highs eventually returning to the 20s.

