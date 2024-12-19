Latest snow totals as winter storm assaults Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 10 a.m. forecast from Dec. 19, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Snow is piling up across Minnesota as the biggest storm of the winter season so far drags across the state.

A winter storm warning is in effect for a swath of the state stretching from the North Dakota border near Fargo down to Rochester in southern Minnesota. That includes the Twin Cities.

Snow rates have been intense throughout the morning, but things will slow down after midday and eventually wrap up in the evening.

Impressive snow totals are already being reported by WCCO NEXT Weather Watchers across the state.

Trent Witz in Minneapolis recorded 4.2 inches before 9 a.m. Roger Hintze in Shoreview saw 4.5 inches around the same time.

Further north in the metro, Joy Ladd reported 2.2 inches in Coon Rapids, while Kathy Born in Blaine logged 2.5.

The highest totals in the state come south of the Twin Cities, where Bernie and Nancy Hollinger measured 7.2 inches in Northfield and Debra Foster saw 6 inches in Cannon Falls.

Totals have been slightly lower farther south, with Samantha Milton reporting 3.5 inches in Owatonna.

"OK, Mother Nature, you can turn off the snow now," Milton said.

Jack and Jackie Luedke got 3 inches in Warsaw.

The northernmost report comes from Brainerd, where Richard Stoltman reported 1.2 inches around 8 a.m.

In central Minnesota, Melrose has 3.2 inches so far, according to Jacob Primus. Jim Hovda said 2.1 inches have fallen in Rice.

Totals in western Wisconsin range from 1.4 inches in Osceola (Margaret Bader) to 3.5 inches down south in Trimbelle (Duke O'Brien).

While official totals will be slower to come in, the National Weather Service reported that as of 6 a.m., 2.2 inches had fallen in Chanhassen, 1.1 in St. Cloud, 1.6 at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and trace amounts in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Thursday's storm caused myriad issues, including dozens of school closures and delays, treacherous road conditions and multiple ground stops at MSP Airport.