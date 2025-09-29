Warm, dry week on tap for Twin Cities

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Sept. 29, 2025

The Twin Cities will be dry and warm for most of the week, with daily highs in the 80s for the next few days.

Monday will top out around 84 in the metro, with mostly sunny skies. Localized morning fog is possible near the river valleys.

Tuesday will bring a slight chance of scattered storms in central Minnesota. Highs will once again be in the 80s.

Wednesday will be dry and very warm.

Though temperatures will be high, humidity will remain moderate, keeping conditions comfortable.

The end of the week will bring our next best chance for rain.