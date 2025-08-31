Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Sunny end to week with highs near 80; cooldown coming to Minnesota late Tuesday

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Read Full Bio
Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on Aug. 31, 2025
NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on Aug. 31, 2025 03:17

Pockets of dense fog Sunday morning will give way to sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the afternoon, with highs close to 80.

A stray shower or storm is possible across far southwestern Minnesota and the North Shore.

Labor Day is dry for most, with the exception of an isolated shower across southwestern Minnesota.

The next notable weather-maker will be a cold front that passes through the area Tuesday afternoon. It will bring a line of showers and storms Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday, along with gusty winds.

Behind the boundary, northwestern winds pick up and temperatures drop into the 60s for highs Wednesday through Friday. Lows will be in the 40s.

A few showers may try to move through towards the end of the week.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue