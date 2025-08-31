Sunny end to week with highs near 80; cooldown coming to Minnesota late Tuesday

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on Aug. 31, 2025

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on Aug. 31, 2025

Pockets of dense fog Sunday morning will give way to sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the afternoon, with highs close to 80.

A stray shower or storm is possible across far southwestern Minnesota and the North Shore.

Labor Day is dry for most, with the exception of an isolated shower across southwestern Minnesota.

The next notable weather-maker will be a cold front that passes through the area Tuesday afternoon. It will bring a line of showers and storms Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday, along with gusty winds.

Behind the boundary, northwestern winds pick up and temperatures drop into the 60s for highs Wednesday through Friday. Lows will be in the 40s.

A few showers may try to move through towards the end of the week.