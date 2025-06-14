Minnesota Rep. Hortman and husband killed, Sen. Hoffman and wife wounded in politically motivated shootings, Gov. Walz says

Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed, and state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were wounded in politically motivated shootings overnight, Gov. Tim Walz said Saturday.



Hortman, 55, and her husband were shot in their Brooklyn Park home, while Hoffman, 60, and his wife were shot about 5 miles away in their Champlin home. Investigators say they believe the suspect was dressed in a manner to appear like a police officer.

Hortman, who leaves behind two children, represented Minnesota House District 34B, and Hoffman Minnesota Senate District 34. Both were members of the Democratic Party. Hoffman and his wife have one child.

At a Saturday morning press conference, Walz called the deaths of Hortman and her husband "a political assassination."

Drew Evans, superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, says Champlin police first responded to Hoffman's home at about 2 a.m., with Brooklyn Park police assisting. Hoffman and his wife were each shot multiple times, authorities said.

"We are cautiously optimistic they will survive this assassination attempt," Walz said.

A Brooklyn Park police sergeant is said to have proactively decided to check on lawmakers in their city. When officers arrived at Hortman's home at about 3:35 a.m., Evans says they saw what appeared to be a police SUV with emergency lights on. The suspect then exited Hortman's home and exchanged gunfire with officers before fleeing on foot.

State Patrol: Don't go to planned "No Kings" protests

The Minnesota State Patrol is urging the public to stay away from any of Saturday's planned "No Kings" protests because fliers for events were found in the suspect's vehicle. Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley says "a manifesto" was also found inside.

Given the targeted shootings of state lawmakers overnight, we are asking the public to not attend today’s planned demonstrations across Minnesota out of an abundance of caution. pic.twitter.com/7hFccnrQUT — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) June 14, 2025

"When we did a search of the vehicle, there was a manifesto that identified many lawmakers and other officials," Bruley said. "We immediately made alerts to the state, who took action on alerting them and providing security where necessary."

Shelter in place order in effect for Brooklyn Park amid manhunt

Authorities said a shelter-in-place alert is in effect Saturday in a three-mile radius around Brooklyn Park's Edinburgh Golf Course as law enforcement search for the suspect. Later Saturday morning, that shelter-in-place was expanded to include Hennepin County.

The suspect is described as a White man with brown hair who's believed to be wearing a blue shirt and blue pants with a black tactical vest. They say he is misrepresenting himself as law enforcement.

Residents are advised that if police show up at your door, they will be officers in pairs, not alone. Do not answer the door unless there are two officers there. If there is just one officer, call 911 immediately. Authorities will know if any officers were sent to your residence.

President Trump: "Such horrific violence will not be tolerated"

President Trump released this statement on Saturday morning following the shootings:

"I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against State Lawmakers. Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law. Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!"

Sen. Klobuchar: "An attack on everything we stand for as a democracy"

Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar released this statement Saturday morning:

"John and I are devastated and heartbroken by the horrific murders of Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, as well as the horrific attack on Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. Melissa Hortman was a good friend and we started in politics at the same time and I still remember the two of us going door to door in her first legislative campaign. She was a true public servant to the core, dedicating her life to serving Minnesotans with integrity and compassion. As Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives, she led efforts to protect women's rights, invest in clean energy, and secure free school lunch for kids. She was beloved by her colleagues. I want to thank the brave law enforcement officers who are working in real time to protect Minnesotans and ensure there is accountability for these horrific crimes. Let me be absolutely clear: this was an act of targeted political violence, and it was an attack on everything we stand for as a democracy. We must all condemn it. And we must refuse to be a country where anyone is silenced by threats or violence. To Melissa's and Mark's family, Melissa's colleagues in the Minnesota Legislature, and everyone mourning across our state: I grieve with you. And I will honor their legacy not just in words, but through action — by protecting our democracy, by standing up to hate, and by continuing the work they so passionately believed in."

Walz denounces political violence

"Hortman was someone who served the people of Minnesota with grace, compassion, humor, and a sense of service," Walz said Saturday morning. "She was a formidable public servant. A fixture and a giant in Minnesota."

Walz highlighted how these acts of violence occurred following a special session where both sides compromised for the good of Minnesota.

"We don't settle our differences with violence or at gunpoint," Walz said. "In the state of Minnesota, and as recently as last week, in the most closely divided state legislature in the country, we sat down, shook hands and compromised, and we served the state of Minnesota together. It's possible in politically charged times to find compromise, democracy and civil discourse. I, Minnesota and across the country, stand against all forms of political violence."

Legislators were alerted this morning and those in the metro area were told to take extra safety precautions. The executive director of the Minnesota Sheriff's Association, in a Facebook post, said that "an evil coward dressed as a protector, went to the homes of two Minnesota elected officials and shot them."

Minnesota police agencies and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are currently leading the investigation, officials report.

CBS News has also reached out to the FBI and other agencies for comment.

Organizers for the planned "No Kings" protest in Northeast Minneapolis said the event would be canceled due to the shootings and shelter-in-place.

"Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and the communities impacted by this violence," organizers said. "Some events in other parts of the greater Minneapolis area are still moving forward at this time, and we are actively monitoring the situation."

