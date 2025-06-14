Lawmakers "devastated and heartbroken" over killing of Rep. Melissa Hortman, shooting of Sen. John Hoffman

Lawmakers and officials, both local and national, are issuing statements expressing shock and outrage over the shooting deaths of Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, and the shootings of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife in what Gov. Tim Walz called politically motivated shootings overnight.

Both Hortman and Hoffman were members of the Democratic Party, both representing a district in the northwestern part of the Twin Cities metro area. They were shot by someone who police believe was dressed as a police officer, and who authorities are still seeking as of Saturday afternoon.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar described being "devastated and heartbroken by the horrific murders," adding, "Melissa Hortman was a good friend and we started in politics at the same time and I still remember the two of us going door to door in her first legislative campaign. She was a true public servant to the core, dedicating her life to serving Minnesotans with integrity and compassion."

Klobuchar added, "Let me be absolutely clear: this was an act of targeted political violence, and it was an attack on everything we stand for as a democracy. We must all condemn it. And we must refuse to be a country where anyone is silenced by threats or violence."

Klobuchar also issued a joint statement with House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, a Republican, in coordination with the entire Minnesota congressional delegation Saturday afternoon. It read, in full:

"Today we speak with one voice to express our outrage, grief, and condemnation of this horrible attack on public servants. There is no place in our democracy for politically-motivated violence. We are praying for John and Yvette's recovery and we grieve the loss of Melissa and Mark with their family, colleagues, and Minnesotans across the state. We are grateful for law enforcement's swift response to the situation and continued efforts."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the state of Minnesota "lost a great leader, and I lost a friend. A formidable public servant and a fixture of the state Capitol, Melissa Hortman woke up every day determined to make our state a better place. She served the people of Minnesota with grace, compassion, and tirelessness."

Walz continued, "We are not a country that settles our differences at gunpoint. We have demonstrated again and again in our state that it is possible to peacefully disagree, that our state is strengthened by civil public debate. We must stand united against all forms of violence – and I call on everyone to join me in that commitment."