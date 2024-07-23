Inclusive Day of Play to promote accessible playgrounds across Minnesota

The push for more accessible playgrounds in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — From New Richmond, Wisconsin, to Waconia, to Hopkins, WCCO has covered the evolution of accessible play. But there is still a long way to go.

Gillette Children's playground is fully accessible, much to the delight of a young patient named Faith.

"She lights up and she laughs and just enjoys everything about it," said Josie Laleman, Faith's mother. "She would probably choose to play all day long (laughs)!"

Faith lives in Marshall, where her mom helped lead an effort to get an accessible playground there.

"Playgrounds give us an opportunity to communicate with people who communicate in all different ways, because play is really a universal language," Laleman said. "It promotes understanding, and it promotes joy and it really just promotes a community of love."

Angela Sinner, a pediatric rehab physician at Gillette Children's, says play also promotes a happier and healthier community.

"It's good for kids of all ages to get out and play. The benefits to playing include, of course, the emotional, social benefits. But of course, getting that physical activity is good for their bodies and then the cognitive development," Sinner said.

Gillette is sponsoring an Inclusive Day of Play on Saturday, asking parents to bring kids of all abilities to accessible playgrounds. And if their area doesn't have one, parents are encouraged to think about starting one.

Gillette Children's website features a list of all accessible playgrounds in Minnesota.