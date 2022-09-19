Waconia boy's Make-A-Wish granted, bringing accessible playground to community

Wish for an accessible playground comes true in Waconia

WACONIA, Minn. – It's a dream WCCO first reported on in 2019.

Quinn Larson of Waconia was 10 at the time. He was chosen to have a wish granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Instead, he chose to donate his wish money to build a playground in Waconia that he and kids like him could use.

Quinn fell from a window when he was a toddler, then got meningitis. He lost his hearing and ability to speak, but never lost his drive.

"The community raises $307,000 just to make it happen," said Amy Larson, Quinn's mother.

Add in Quinn's money and a grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and voilà. What was once a cornfield is now a field of dreams.

"We built it and they came," said Curtis Larson, Quinn's father.

And boy did they ever. About 500 people showed up as Quinn's playground became theirs', too. The ground is wheelchair accessible; there's a resting spot for kids with autism; American Sign Language art; accessible swings and a zipline.

"He can hang out with us now when we are on the playground," said Nora Larson, Quinn's sister. "So he can be included with other friends."

A dream realized in silence and strength

"Actions speak louder than words," said Curtis Larson.

The Waconia Playground isn't just known for serving kids who have disabilities. It's already an adventure hotspot for kids of all abilities.