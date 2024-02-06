Hopkins students raise money to build fully accessible playground

HOPKINS, Minn. — Two years ago, 5th grade students at Glen Lake Elementary noticed some of their classmates were being left out on the playground. They put their heads together, door knocking and asking for help.

As WCCO reported, the Hopkins students shattered their initial $35,000 goal for a merry go round. Now, they want to redo the entire playground, which is nearly a million dollar venture.

"I wanted to climb, I wanted to run but I knew with our current situation I could not do that," said John Buettner, who uses a wheelchair.

RELATED: Students raise another $100K for accessible playground at Glen Lake Elementary

The kids who don't use wheelchairs decided to do something about the inaccessible playground.

Last week, the playground received three unexpected donations.

"Our entire playground for Glen Lake: $860,000 fully fully funded. So how exciting is that," said Betsy Julien, teacher and project organizer.

After 14 months of cold calling and door knocking - the students have enough to completely redo the elementary playground. And they are already seeing the fruits of all that hard labor.

One swing is in place - and it's a hit - as all kids now joyfully play together. It's a scene that Buettner, who is now in middle school, finds thrilling and moving.

"To sit here in this wheelchair right now and know that there's people out there who care what situation I'm in, situation kids who use chairs are in. I know that they care about us that there's a sense of hope for kids in wheelchairs," he said.

Julien says she's learned a lesson, too.

"There is power in children's voices and even though they are 11, 12, 13 that adults will listen," she said.

The entire new playground will be installed this summer. WCCO will be sure to show you the final product.