Mom's 5-year mission to re-envision playground all kids could enjoy is now a reality

Mom's dream of a playground all kids can enjoy is now a reality

Mom's dream of a playground all kids can enjoy is now a reality

Mom's dream of a playground all kids can enjoy is now a reality

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. – It's been nearly a year to the day since WCCO first reported on the efforts to make a metro area playground a place everyone could play more freely.

The park in New Richmond has traditionally been a place for fun, but it wasn't exactly an even playing field. Teresa De Young's son is diagnosed with Down syndrome, and she told WCCO last year, "When you see Will play with his sister or his peers, he's always five steps behind."

De Young's mission has been in progress since 2018 -- to have a playground with solid footing and a ramp for kids who use wheelchairs.

"After our story aired, WCCO viewers -- who I assume were WCCO viewers -- were contributing to the playground fund, which just warms my heart, that complete strangers were like, 'This is a feel-good story,'" De Young said.

What De Young and everyone else was to raise a half-million dollars to make their dream a reality.

There's a lot for all kids to enjoy now -- a sign language board, a stable ramp, sensory toys, swings, a Merry-Go-Round.

"Seeing [Will] light up and enjoy it, it brings tears to my eyes," De Young said. "This just really is what he stands for, inclusivity and being with everyone and loving life."

Those smiles are shared among the entire family.

"This playground makes him follow me for some reason so I get to play with him more on this playground," sister Gracie De Young said.

Truly, the world is now Will's playground.

The playground is officially open for kids of all abilities. They will be having a kickoff party in the coming weeks, and details will be on Will's Playground's Facebook page.