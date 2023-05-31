90-degree days are here, so enjoy WCCO's '90s playlist feat. Mariah, Nirvana, Alanis and Björk

MINNEAPOLIS -- This is the week many members of Team WCCO have been waiting for ever since we kicked off our spring series of decade-themed playlists.

First it was songs from the '70s for the first 2023 day with high temperatures in the 70s. Then, almost overnight, our '80s playlist for the first day in the '80s. Now, we're finally up to that pivotal nexus of Gen X and millennials -- the '90s.

We've actually already (briefly) touched 90 degrees this week, when the mercury topped out at that golden number at the MSP Airport weather station for just a moment late Tuesday afternoon. But that's hardly the only time we'll see temperatures that high this week. WCCO's NEXT Weather team is anticipating a string of days that achieve the same heat levels.

So get out your flannel shirts, your baggy pants and your killer fades and take our guided tour through the music of the 1990s. From the height of grunge rock to the peak of New Jack Swing, from the advent of disco-tinged house music to the late-decade return of boy bands and girl groups, from the arrival of new supernova pop stars like Mariah Carey, TLC, and Alanis Morissette, to the late-inning triumphs of '80s icons like Prince and Madonna.

And don't forget that grand string of one-hit wonders from Deee-Lite, Len, Mack Morrison, OMC, LFO, Meredith Brooks, Sophie B. Hawkins, and Everything. (Remember "Hooch"?) To say nothing of the sort of artists that could have only come out of the crazy eclectic '90s, like Björk, Ace of Base, the Goo Goo Dolls, Jamiroquai, DJ Shadow, Vanilla Ice, and Daft Punk. It's all here! (Click link for the full playlist; there's more than 200 songs there.)