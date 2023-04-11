Just like that, the first 80-degree day of 2023 arrives, as does WCCO's '80s playlist

MINNEAPOLIS -- We've waited a very ... very short time for this. Yesterday we were sharing our favorite tunes of the '70s in honor of the first 70-degree day of 2023. And as it turned out, we didn't have to wait too long to share our favorite '80s jams.

After hitting the 70s on Monday, the Twin Cities is set to cross another temperature threshold on Tuesday. The expected high of 81 is well above average for this time of year, which is in the mid-50s. We could see more 80-degree days Wednesday and possibly Thursday.

RELATED: NEXT Weather: Tuesday starts midweek stretch of summerlike temperatures

In honor of the 80s, we asked members of the WCCO news team to share their favorite songs from the '80s. From new wave to hair metal, from new jack swing to power ballads -- and of course, the Minneapolis sound -- we've collected everyone's favorite '80s songs into one playlist. Cut it up, get out the Aqua Net, and enjoy the day!

Madonna, Janet Jackson, "Don't Stop Believin'," "Eye of the Tiger," Bon Jovi, Phil Collins, R.E.M., U2 ... and tons and tons of Prince. It's all here!

Sadly, we probably will have to wait quite a bit longer before we start compiling our favorite '90s songs. But stay tuned!