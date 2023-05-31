NEXT Weather: Hot, humid weather with pop-up storms possible for next several days

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from May 31, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- The forecast for the next several days looks largely uniform -- hot and humid with pop-up storms.

Temperatures will be well above average into next week. On Wednesday, many communities, including the Twin Cities, will top 90 degrees.

CBS News

Hit-and-miss storms will be possible for the next several days, as well. Those storms will be highly localized and generally not severe.

On Wednesday, those storms will primarily be located in western and central Minnesota, but the eastern edge of the state, including the metro, could get clipped.

WCCO Meteorologist Riley O'Connor said you don't need to cancel your outdoor plans, but you should have a backup plan in place.